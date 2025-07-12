Official sparks controversy with plans to build first US nuclear power plant of its kind in over 15 years: 'Should be laser focused'

"Everyone who wants to live here will never have to worry about reliability and affordability when it comes to their utility costs."

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced in June that the state would be building a new nuclear power plant.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the site — which will contain either one big reactor or a collection of smaller ones — will be the first of its caliber to be built in the U.S. in over 15 years.

She told the publication that New York would add one gigawatt of new nuclear power to its reactors, enough to power one million homes.

The reactor will be built in upstate New York, though the specific county has not yet been decided. The project will be spearheaded by the New York Power Authority (NYPA) and may involve private companies.

Nuclear energy is a clean, pollution-free power source. While wind and solar are both solid forms of renewable energy, it's worth noting that nuclear requires less land and generates more power, according to the Nuclear Energy Institute.

This new plan comes a few years after the closure of Indian Point, a nuclear power plant that provided about 25% of New York City's power needs. It closed without a backup plan, causing the city to rely more on dirty fuels and throwing it into crisis, per the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity.

A new power plant could signal the dawning of a new era for New York.

Hochul told the Wall Street Journal, "I'm going to lean into making sure that every company that wants to come to New York and everyone who wants to live here will never have to worry about reliability and affordability when it comes to their utility costs."

While nuclear waste remains a concern, it's important to note that leftover uranium can be recycled.

New York isn't the only place exploring nuclear power. Chinese researchers developed a meltdown-proof nuclear power plant in 2024, while a shuttered Michigan power plant is set to resume operations.

However, the decision isn't without its controversy. The Public Power NY Coalition rebuked Hochul's decision, claiming that the plant's environmental impact would be negative overall.

In a statement shared by The Guardian, the Coalition said, "NYPA should be laser focused on rapidly scaling up their buildout of affordable solar and wind, which is the only way to meet the state's science-based climate goals and lower energy bills."

