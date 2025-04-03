Local government shuts down major industry for 50 years in rare vote: 'This is a really big win'

It's common today that those in power favor businesses over people and profits over the planet. However, a local government in the Philippines recently proved that there are still people out there willing to defy those standards.

Local officials in the province of Palawan unanimously voted to protect the mineral-rich region by banning new mining permits for the next five decades, Agence France-Presse reported. This eco-conscious act was a direct response to the national government's attempts to expand its mining efforts throughout the country.

Palawan, known as "The Last Ecological Frontier" in the Philippines, is a gorgeous region teeming with diverse plant and animal life. Areas throughout the province are protected, and it contains numerous wildlife sanctuaries and parks. It's also full of valuable minerals.

One of the most valuable is nickel, which is a key element in electric vehicle batteries. The growing demand for EVs has increased the demand for nickel, and the Philippine government is hoping to capitalize by creating more mines. The Philippine Mining Act of 1995, however, essentially puts all the power in the hands of local governments.

"This is a really big win not just for the people but for the environment, especially Palawan, which is our last frontier here in the Philippines," Jonila Castro, spokesperson for the Manila-based Kalikasan People's Network for the Environment, said.

The vote does not ban current mines, of which there are 11, but it does also pause for 25 years renewal and expansion applications.

While some argue that mining creates jobs and boosts the national economy, others say protecting the environment is more important. Conservationists in Palawan are concerned with flooding and deforestation caused by the mines as well as the displacement of the many Indigenous peoples in the province.

The negative impacts of mining are affecting both people and the environment in many places around the world. The people of Palawan are unwilling to allow that to happen to them and their beautiful province.

