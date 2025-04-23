Farmers devastated as yields plunge on vital commodity: 'Extra costs'

Cotton production is down in Pakistan, and imports will likely increase following less-than-ideal weather patterns.

Pakistan is one of the top producers of cotton in the world, per the World Wildlife Fund. Experts said the weather affecting production is a result of the changing climate.

What's happening?

As Dunya News shared, the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee reported that factories in Pakistan had received 5.51 million bales of cotton in January. That's a 34% decline compared to the year before.

Khalid Abdullah, Pakistan's former cotton commissioner, said the changing climate is the main cause of the lower production. Many crops died due to a sudden drop in temperature and other climate-related factors.

"The farmers had to replant cotton which resulted in extra costs on account of seeds and sowing charges," Abdullah said.

Agriculture is an important industry in Pakistan. Dunya News reported that the sector is responsible for almost half of the country's workforce. However, given the circumstances, financial experts predict that Pakistan will spend more on cotton imports this year.

Why is the link between climate and crop production concerning?

Changes in climate can affect agricultural productivity differently depending on the region, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Shifts in temperature and frost-free days can lead to longer growing seasons, which means farmers have to adjust accordingly.

The EPA said weather changes can affect when plants bloom, which impacts the arrival of pollinators. Pollination is crucial for various crops. If pollinators decline in population, the global food supply could be at risk.

As for Pakistan, a study published in the Environmental Challenges journal, shared by ScienceDirect, found that it is the fifth-most vulnerable country in the world to the changing climate.

In fact, extreme weather events have plagued the country in recent years, with the study noting that monsoons and cyclones have impacted the agricultural sector in northern Pakistan.

What's being done to protect crop yields amid extreme weather?

In the United States, the EPA offers various resources for farmers in an effort to help protect their crops as the climate shifts. That includes information on air quality conservation practices and erosion control.

According to Earth.org, diversification of crops can prevent crop failure and help maintain healthy soil. Agricultural workers are also using sustainable practices like crop rotation and cover cropping, which assist with water conservation.

Meanwhile, consumers can take action to protect the overheating planet by reducing their carbon output. Investing in clean energy sources like solar panels can help the environment while also allowing homeowners to save on their utility bills.

