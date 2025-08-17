Officials give final go-ahead for grid-boosting energy project: 'Brings us one step closer'

A new solar farm has been approved in New York state, contributing 140 megawatts of clean, renewable energy to the state's power grid.

The New York State Office of Renewable Energy Siting and Electric Transmission issued a final permit to Cypress Renewables to develop and operate the project, called Oxbow Hill Solar, according to the Observer-Dispatch.

Located in Madison County, the facility will offset over 177,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide and provide power for around 23,000 average homes.

"The solar array in Madison County brings us one step closer in reaching our climate and energy goals," Assemblymember Al Stirpe, D-127, said in a statement, per the Observer-Dispatch. "Each major renewable energy project helps deliver the critical climate action that our state urgently needs, while also creating hundreds of local jobs and new revenue for community priorities."

The office of Governor Kathy Hochul anticipates the project will create 330 jobs during construction, as well as increase tax revenue for schools and other community properties.

This kind of solar project and commitment from a local government are part of an ongoing trend of embracing clean energy for the future. They have also been shown to add value to properties in the area and even help provide habitats for native plants and pollinators, all while lowering energy costs for residents.

Renewable energy projects like this solar farm improve local power grid reliability and promote energy independence for the communities they serve.

"At a time where the federal government threatens progress on clean energy, New York remains unwavering in its provision of renewable and efficient energy for years to come," Stirpe said, per the Observer-Dispatch.

