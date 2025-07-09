Customer outraged after stumbling upon shocking price tags at Goodwill: 'That's too much'

Unfortunately, there has been an increase in the number of sightings like this.

"It's almost cheaper to buy books new now," wrote a Redditor after stumbling across an overpriced book sale at their local thrift store.

Posting on the r/ThriftGrift subreddit, the customer shared their outrage at finding used books being sold for $4.99 each at their local Goodwill.

Many commenters shared in the original poster's frustrations, with one reporting similar issues. "Sometimes I'll find books there that are worth buying but I can not believe what they're asking for thrifted books," they wrote.

Unfortunately, there has been an increase in reports of people finding overpriced goods at their local thrift stores, which have traditionally been a way for people to buy quality goods at affordable prices while promoting sustainability and supporting charitable causes. However, corporate greed bleeding into the industry has resulted in some items being priced much higher than they used to be.

The positive side of thrifting far outweighs the negative, though, which is highlighted by many people sharing stories of the treasures they have unearthed while shopping secondhand. For example, one woman paid just $25 for a stunning wedding dress worth over $6,000 at Goodwill, while another lucky thrifter found a $200 Pendleton blanket priced at just $2.99.

In addition to providing access to high-quality goods, thrifting can also help people save significant amounts of money. A report by CouponFollow found that the average thrifter saves $1,700 a year by shopping secondhand.

Thrifting also helps people live more sustainably by reducing waste and keeping items out of landfills. This helps to reduce the demand for new goods, thus lowering the pollution generated during the manufacturing process.

Fortunately, several commenters shared that this overpricing is not the norm in their local thrift stores.

"Books are generally around $1.99 near me and if I see them on sale half off I'll pick them up," one commenter shared.

"Yeah that's too much. They actually are usually cheaper than that if you buy them new online from Book Outlet or Thriftbooks," added another.

