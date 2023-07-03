Goodwill shopper snags $200 blanket for wildly low price: ‘I’ve been eyeing [one] that retails for about 100 times more’

Some thrifted finds can be so cheap, they seem too good to be true. One Redditor couldn’t believe their eyes when they spotted an expensive Pendleton Woolen Mill throw blanket for just $2.99 at the thrift store.

In a popular Reddit post, the user shared a photo of the secondhand steal they purchased from a Goodwill. It is a striped Pendleton Woolen Mills throw blanket with the original tag still attached.

Pendleton is a famous textile manufacturer based in Portland, Oregon. The brand is known for its woolen blankets and clothing, with blankets retailing from $59 to $529.

The Redditor hit the jackpot with this thrifted find. It was priced at a mere $2.99 and appears to be Pendleton’s bestselling 5th Avenue Glacier Park Merino Throw, which sells for $199.

“Some thrifting gold from today,” the Redditor wrote.

Photo Credit: u/apandy3 / Reddit

Pendleton blankets date back to 1895, when the company made blankets and robes for Native Americans. The company was inspired by colors and designs used by local and Southwest Native Americans.

Native Americans used Pendleton blankets as everyday and ceremonial use and as a standard of value for trading and credit among tribes.

Today, the company has five facilities and 50 retail and outlet stores. Its blankets are increasingly popular, especially among designers and vintage fans.

The Glacier Park blanket, iconic for its four colored stripes, is a sought-after collector’s item, making this thrift store find even more impressive.

Thrifting secondhand items instead of buying new has a profound impact on both consumers and the environment.

By choosing pre-owned items, individuals can find high-quality goods at a fraction of their original cost. Thrifting not only benefits your wallet, but it also contributes to sustainability by extending the product’s lifespan and reducing the demand for new manufacturing.

Instead of rotting away in a landfill, this Pendleton blanket will receive a second life and likely the awe of everyone who sees this Redditor’s sweet score.

Reddit users were shocked by this incredible find and shared their envy in the comment section.

“Great catch,” a Redditor wrote. “I’ve been looking for one of those for a long time.”

“Wow, what a find! $2.99?! That’s just crazy, congrats!” another user said.

One Redditor added, “I’ve been eyeing a similar blanket that retails for about 100x more [than] what you paid. Excellent score.”

