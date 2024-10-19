Nestlé has revamped its Quality Street chocolates box in time for the holiday season.

The popular British treats will be available in a recyclable paper box at certain Tesco stores this week, the Guardian reported. The distinctive purple octagon includes the words "I'm paper!" but will not replace plastic tubs, tins, pouches, and cartons just yet.

The company stated in a news release that it "will be evaluating the tub's popularity with shoppers" and feedback from supply chain partners as well as Tesco staff. The test features 200,000 of the paper boxes.

"The trial is another step on Nestlé's journey to reduce virgin plastic," Nestlé said.

Its 2022 switch from foil-and-cellulose sweets wrappers to recyclable paper ones has kept two billion pieces of trash out of landfills.

The Guardian framed the changes as a bit of an affront to customers used to the traditional packaging, perhaps because of the popularity of the product. Quality Street is two years shy of its 90th anniversary. But such strong negativity about environmentally positive changes can slow the transition from things that contribute to the rising global temperature, and anyone with an affinity for the old tubs most likely still has one or can find one from a friend or family member.

Plastic manufacturing and pollution are based on the extraction of petroleum from Earth, and the resulting toxic, heat-trapping gases filling the atmosphere are driving more intense extreme weather events, which displaced 32 million people in 2022, according to the United Nations.

You can champion the sustainability movement by supporting brands that make changes similar to Nestlé's and cutting your consumption of single-use plastics, including water bottles.

Quality Street enthusiasts can also now partake in a time-honored tradition without worrying about whether or not they need to sort the trash.

"We know there are some Quality Street fans who, controversially, like to put their wrappers back in the tub once they've eaten them," senior brand manager Jemma Handley said. "With the paper tub, they can put the paper wrappers back for a good reason: It can go straight into the recycling."

