Thrift shopper sparks outrage with photo of unbelievable sighting on store shelf: 'Delusional'

As shoppers, we all want to feel confident that we're getting a good deal. But what happens when we realize we've been seriously overcharged? That's exactly what one shopper experienced, and they took to Reddit to share their frustration in the r/ThriftGrift community.

While browsing through a Salvation Army, the Redditor came across a U.S. Polo Assn. t-shirt priced at a steep $70. A quick online search revealed the same shirt available on the Walmart website for under $20.

Not only was the price markup shocking, but the brand itself, U.S. Polo Assn., is often mistaken for the more prestigious brand, Polo Ralph Lauren, even though the two are entirely separate entities.

This makes the situation feel like a double whammy: a huge markup and a brand easily confused with a more premium label.

Experiences like this one highlight why many consumers are increasingly turning to thrifting and secondhand shopping, as corporate greed appears to be pervasive in many of our shopping experiences. It's unfortunate to see a rare instance of that same frustrating sales tactic in a thrift store setting.

Thankfully, the vast majority of experiences at thrift stores are much more positive and wallet-friendly. Not only do secondhand shops offer far better prices, but they also help shoppers avoid the brand-name bait-and-switch trap. On top of that, buying second-hand has real environmental benefits: extending the life cycle of clothing reduces textile waste piling up in landfills and minimizes the demand for new manufacturing.

It's a simple yet impactful way to lower your carbon footprint without sacrificing style. Thrifting can help you find great deals on everyday necessities, and even an opportunity to find rare items marked down to great prices.

Thrifting can also be incredibly rewarding, offering a sense of discovery and the chance to build a unique, budget-friendly wardrobe that reflects your individual style. Plus, it supports local communities and often contributes to charitable causes, making it a feel-good choice in more ways than one.

Commenters were quick to share in the original poster's frustration.

One user pointed out, "U.S. Polo Association has a business model based on people making this mistake," referring to the brand's strikingly similar name and logo to the high-end Polo Ralph Lauren.

Another commenter didn't hold back, writing, "Delusional, even if it were actual Polo," highlighting how even the real designer brand might struggle to justify such a steep price tag in that setting.

