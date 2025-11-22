Experts issue warning on overlooked crisis putting thousands of jobs at risk: 'Increasing risks'

A new report found that extreme weather events are putting thousands of jobs and homes at risk in New Zealand.

Our Marine Environment 2025 was published by the Ministry for the Environment with Stats New Zealand last month. As Interest.co.nz reported, it shows through government reports, mātauranga Māori (Māori knowledge), and more how extreme weather events are endangering the country financially and environmentally.

What are extreme weather events?

Extreme weather events are devastating to the environment. Rising global temperatures are making them worse, and many are happening more often.

Cyclones, floods, and torrential storms are all examples of extreme weather. They're also events that the report identified as threats to New Zealand's waterways and ways of living.

What does the report say about extreme weather events?

Interest noted that these events put over 14,000 jobs in the fishery and aquaculture sectors at risk. These jobs and their industries contribute 1.1 billion New Zealand dollars to the nation's gross domestic product.

There are also 219,000 homes in flood-prone areas. And rising sea levels don't bode well for insurance coverage.

FROM OUR PARTNER Switch to T-Mobile in just 15 minutes — and get a free phone with no trade-in needed The era of compromises is over. With T-Mobile, getting a brand-new phone is finally simple — and it only takes 15 minutes per line to switch over. With Easy Switch, you’ll get customized insights and recommendations about what plan is right for you. Plus, once you make the switch, your new phone is eligible for same-day delivery. Learn more

"These increasing risks are likely to drive higher reinsurance costs for insurers, and higher insurance costs for households," the report stated.

And this is a trend that's emerging around the globe. As extreme weather events become more frequent and severe, more people struggle to pay for insurance or find coverage at all.

While extreme weather hurts everyone, the report emphasized its impact on Māori environmental and cultural practices. These Indigenous traditions are crucial to maintaining Aotearoa, or New Zealand.

Māori people monitor environmental indicators, called tohu, that allow them to track what happens in nature, including increases and decreases in wildlife populations.

When changes come about due to extreme weather events, the entirety of the environment suffers. Marine heat waves, for example, make it harder for aquatic animals to survive. Māori people have a more difficult time tracking seasons, caring for the land, and living in general, too.

Whether you keep tabs on finances, social issues, or other climate problems, one thing's certain: Extreme weather events are hurting the planet.

How the report could reduce environmental harm

Part of the solution is awareness, which is what this report and others by the ministry look to create.

"Expanding our knowledge is also essential if we are to build our nation's resilience and prepare for the changes to come," the report stated in a message to readers. "Our Marine Environment 2025 brings together the most recent available data and insights to help New Zealanders understand the impacts of climate change on our coasts and ocean."

As for tangible action, the report advocated for change along coastal areas. This includes habitat restoration, blue carbon sequestration, and featuring mātauranga Māori in management practices.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.