Researchers issue dire prediction about important archaeological site: 'More than half the area is likely to be affected'

Rising sea levels have put one of New Zealand's oldest and most important archaeological sites at risk, as new models show large parts of it could be underwater by the end of this century.

What's happening?

Te Pokohiwi ō Kupe, also known as Wairau Bar, is referred to as "the birthplace" of New Zealand. Located on the northeast coast of the country's South Island, it's a burial site that is home to remains and Maori artifacts dating back to the 1300s.

But a new study found that 20% of the site is currently vulnerable to flooding during storms, Stuff reports, and as sea levels continue to rise, the situation will only become worse.

Under the researchers' model, a sea-level rise of 1.7 feet (0.5 meters) is likely by 2090, which would put 16% of the site at risk of flooding solely from regular high tides. If levels increase by 3.3 feet (one meter), as the models predict over the next 100 years, the effects could be devastating.

"By 1m of sea-level rise, more than half the area is likely to be affected by routine spring tides, with 100-year storms potentially overwhelming most of the site," the study says.

Why are sea levels important?

Rising sea levels are just one of the many harmful effects of rising global temperatures. And, perhaps not surprisingly, as the planet continues to get warmer, our oceans are rising at higher and higher rates.

Last year, NASA said, sea levels rose at a rate of 0.23 inches per year, higher than the previously projected rate of 0.17. The biggest causes of sea-level rise are melting ice and ocean water expanding as it warms from within, both of which go hand-in-hand with increasing temperatures.

The rate at which our oceans are rising has more than doubled since it started being measured in 1993. If that trend continues, coastal towns, homes, and habitats could be washed away.

Rising temperatures also bring an increase in the frequency and severity of extreme weather events, such as the "hundred-year storms" that researchers believe could put most of Te Pokohiwi ō Kupe underwater. Experts have actually likened our warming planet to "steroids for weather".

What's being done about sea levels?

The only way to prevent the rise of sea levels is to stop the pollution and other environmentally-damaging behavior that has caused our planet to warm.

This can be done in big ways, such as installing solar panels on your roof, and small, like no longer buying single-use coffee pods. But the best way may be to better understand what causes these atmospheric changes, and use that knowledge to advocate for causes that matter most to you.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.