Lawmakers spark debate with controversial tax proposal impacting US travelers: 'The time is now to act'

A bipartisan bill has experienced a revival in Oregon. An unusual alliance has backed the controversial proposal, which would increase taxes for many visitors to the Beaver State.

According to Oregon Public Broadcasting, lawmakers hope to increase state taxes for camping sites, hotels, and vacation rentals from 1.5% to 2.75%.

The move is expected to raise tens of millions of dollars for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, helping the organization protect more than 300 species in need of conservation.

A coalition of hunters and environmental groups has supported the proposal, even though they historically don't see eye to eye on many policies.

Overhunting can drive species to extinction and contribute to widespread biodiversity loss, increasing the risk of disease and food insecurity. However, regulated hunting has played an integral role in preserving crucial habitats, such as wetlands. An influx of tax revenue would provide Oregon with the funding it needs to support natural resources that both parties rely on.

"We have federal rollbacks for fish and wildlife, whether it's funding or protections with the Endangered Species Act, and this increased number of species headed towards extinction," said Danielle Moser, the wildlife program manager for nonprofit Oregon Wild. "And so the time is now to act, and that's why this bill is coming back."

"These smart investments in wildlife and their habitats don't just benefit the tourism and outdoor recreation economy," Moser added. "It protects clean drinking water, protects us against drought and wildfire, and keeps species from sliding toward extinction."

A similar bill stalled as the 2025 legislative session drew to a close. A number of organizations, including the Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association, had expressed concerns about the proposal, arguing that increasing tourism taxes would hinder the state's economy.

"It amounts to shooting ourselves in the foot," said Jason Brandt, the president and CEO of ORLA.

However, Rep. Mark Owens, a Republican who supports the new proposal, told OPB, "I'm not really a strong believer that a person isn't going to travel into our great state because a hotel costs $2 more."

He conceded, however, that the vote would be "tough." Owens supported the bill in part because it includes compensation for ranchers who lose livestock to wolves.

The state began a short legislative session Feb. 2; the bill's details are not yet available online.

