US businesses rethink plans amid unexpected winter crisis: 'Not stone cold set yet'

Later-than-expected snowfall is forcing some Oregon businesses to rethink winter plans. Businesses like Berg's Ski Shop are off to a slower start due to a lack of snow, KEZI 9 News reported.

What's happening?

The minimal snowfall has caused ski resorts like Willamette Pass to adjust their hours. This created a domino effect that has led to scheduling uncertainties, affecting businesses like Berg's Ski Shop, which also coordinates bus trips to Willamette Pass.

"They're still just playing it by ear with the weather. Yeah, they're not stone cold set yet. It's all just going to be depending on when that snow really falls," Owen Berg, a coordinator at Berg's, told KEZI 9 News.

According to a National Integrated Drought Information System report, Oregon is one of the areas with snowpack below the median. The report further states that for the Upper Deschutes Basin, "2025 is the slowest start to the snow accumulation season on record" since 1981.

Why is snow drought concerning?

Snow drought isn't just inconvenient for visitors. It can strain local economies and bring several challenges to areas like Eugene and Oakridge.

Aside from affecting tourism and winter recreation, snow drought can impact local ecosystems and water resource management efforts, per NIDIS. Because it reduces snowpack, ecosystems receive less water, which can affect local wildlife.

As extreme weather events become more intense and frequent, potentially impacting the country's outdoor recreation economy, businesses that usually thrive on winter activities may need to explore summer options more thoroughly to attract visitors.

What's being done about the snow drought?

A Utah State University study suggested businesses look into expanding their activity options, especially when there's less snow, Outside reported. In Colorado, resorts used snowmaking systems to open earlier in the season, drawing water from nearby streams to create skiable conditions.

Individuals can explore critical environmental issues and spark discussions on how to combat extreme weather events caused by human-driven rising global temperatures. Simple steps like switching to low-impact transportation choices and reducing plastic use are good ways to start.

Despite the Oregon snow delay, local business owners are looking forward to the arrival of snow and the business it brings.

"Winter is a tough season. But Oakridge does see a lot of through traffic. So, it hasn't been so bad this year," Michelle Slaven, a local business owner, told KEZI 9 News.

