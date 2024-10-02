Officials share experience rescuing fox trapped in plastic container: 'This is a good reminder to always put your rubbish in the bin'

While not every rescued animal is a victim of plastic litter, the situation is all too common worldwide and can lead to death.

After a plastic container outcrafted a curious fox, a wildlife rescue center in the United Kingdom was happily able to make things right but issued a key reminder for its neighbors.

In September, Secret World Wildlife Rescue (@secretworldwildliferescue) revealed that its team responded to a report of a fox with its head trapped in a container. The poor creature was so stuck that volunteers had to bring it to Green Pastures Vets for care.

Fortunately, the veterinarians were able to remove the offending item and confirmed the fox would have no lasting injuries. According to the BBC, the rescue organization continued to keep its eye on the fox as it regained its strength.

"We brought him back to the center so we could monitor him after his ordeal and sedation," Secret World's Charlotte Wroe told the news organization. "He was really tuckered out and slept most of the day snuggled into his blanket."

On Instagram, Secret World confirmed that the fox, which had been searching for food, didn't have to be held long, with it in good enough shape to be released that very evening.

However, as the charity organization highlighted, one way to participate in protecting local wildlife is to properly manage waste.

"This is a good reminder to always put your rubbish in the bin because it may be a danger to wildlife," wrote Secret World, which also offers various volunteer opportunities.

While not every rescued animal is a victim of plastic litter — which many are helping to reduce by ditching single-use items like water bottles — the situation is all too common worldwide and can lead to death.

All in all, Secret World says it rescues around 5,000 animals annually while advising community members on another 12,000 calls. Commenters on the Instagram post praised the organization for taking action to rescue the fox.

"Oh, poor soul. Thank you for helping this beautiful animal," one person wrote.

"So good there are places like you to help our precious wildlife," said another. "Thank you for all that you do."

