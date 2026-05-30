Oregonians may need to move fast for up to $7,500 in solar and battery rebates

Applicants cannot simply buy equipment on their own and apply afterward.

Oregon homeowners thinking about going solar may have a very small window to take advantage of state incentives.

According to Oregon Public Broadcasting, beginning June 15, qualified applicants can apply for thousands of dollars in rebates for rooftop solar and battery storage, but state officials expect the funding to run out fast.

The Solar + Storage Rebate Program offers up to $5,000 for rooftop solar projects and up to $2,500 for battery storage systems.

The program is open to eligible homeowners and groups serving low-income residents, OPB reported. Eligible projects include new solar installations, new solar paired with battery storage, and batteries added to homes that already have solar panels.

The Oregon Department of Energy has about $1.1 million available in this round and expects to award up to 350 rebates. Energy incentives manager Duard Headley said demand could outstrip supply almost immediately, noting that other Oregon rebate programs have run out in as little as 48 hours.

"I would not be surprised if all of the incentives, at $1.1 million, were claimed in the first day," Headley told OPB.

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Applicants also cannot simply buy equipment on their own and apply afterward. To qualify for the rebate, they must work with a contractor approved by the state DOE.

Solar panels can reduce how much electricity a home needs to buy from the grid, and battery storage can build on those savings by storing energy for later use.

While rooftop panels often get the most attention, batteries can add another layer of savings by letting households shift energy use away from expensive periods.

That can be especially helpful during expensive peak-demand hours, when electricity prices are highest. A battery system can let homeowners use stored power instead of paying top rates while also providing backup power during outages or grid disruptions.

Rooftop solar and storage can reduce reliance on fossil-fuel-powered electricity, cutting the air pollution that harms public health.

The Oregon Solar + Storage Rebate Program has provided over $23.5 million to roughly 6,900 projects since 2020, OPB noted.

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