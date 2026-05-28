'If you can plug it in ... [it] you can power it': Briefcase-sized battery protects renters against outages

It was designed to live in forgotten spaces like above your fridge or next to your desk.

As power outages become more frequent and energy prices continue to rise, companies, governments, and startups are increasingly working to make homeowners' energy systems more reliable and resilient.

Now, another company, Pila, is joining the effort with its Mesh Home Battery, designed to strengthen home energy storage and improve backup power during outages.

Pila's battery is about the size of a briefcase. It was designed to live in forgotten spaces, like above your fridge or next to your desk.

According to a recent video featuring Pila's founder, Cole Ashman, despite its small size, the Mesh battery can deliver a surprising amount of power to a variety of appliances and devices.

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"A good rule of thumb? If you can plug it into the wall, Pila can power it for you," Ashman said.

The battery plugs directly into a standard wall outlet and charges using grid electricity — or solar power if you have it installed. You can plug your appliances straight into the Pila system, which then acts as a backup power source to keep them running during outages or when you need stored energy.

And because Pila's Mesh Battery doesn't require any complex installations like a conventional whole-home battery, renters and homeowners alike can benefit from the stored energy.

While Pila batteries are designed to seamlessly sync when multiple units are installed in a home, even a single battery can store enough energy to keep a refrigerator running for about 32 hours or recharge a phone roughly 113 times.

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Plus, where traditional backup options usually cost over $10,000, a Mesh Home battery is priced at $1,299.

If you're interested in a backup battery from Pila, you can reserve it for $99, and orders are expected to ship in the summer of 2026.

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