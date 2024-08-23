State achieves remarkable milestone with 100 days of 100% of electricity demands met by clean energy: 'This was declared impossible'

"What has already been achieved was scoffed at as impossible by skeptics, who now complain that the transition isn't really complete yet."

California has reached an enviable energy milestone, according to Electrek. For 100 days, the state had at least some minutes where its entire power grid was fueled by renewable energy.

It's important to note that this was not 100 days powered entirely by renewables. However, as one commenter pointed out, the achievement is still "impressive, especially when you consider that California is the world's fifth largest economy."

"That's a lot of energy," the commenter added.

Moving toward a greater reliance on renewable energy would benefit everyone. These energy sources are cheaper, so they lower energy costs, per the United Nations. The U.N. also explained how using renewable energy creates more jobs than the dirty fuel industry and makes the world healthier and safer for everyone.

Renewable energy also helps the natural world thrive. Using these sources instead of dirty ones reduces pollution. Pollution causes global temperatures to rise, which contributes to species loss and extreme weather events like droughts and wildfires, according to the Department of Energy.

The fact that California achieved this also shows us that relying on renewable energy is possible.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Even though experts report that powering our world with clean energy is doable, the Pew Research Center found that people in the United States are divided when it comes to their readiness to embrace energy from wind, water, geothermal heat, and the sun. However, just about everyone is likely united in the belief that lower utility bills are desirable.

Many commenters on the Electrek article seemed inspired by the news.

"This was declared impossible to achieve in 2010!" one person recalled. "The electricity grid would collapse if just 10% was powered by renewables, they said."

"It is helpful to show that progress is being made," another added. "What has already been achieved was scoffed at as impossible by skeptics, who now complain that the transition isn't really complete yet. Well, it will be, and sooner than we think."

You can each do your part to help the transition along, too. You can choose community solar even if you can't install your own panels. And seemingly tiny changes, such as washing clothes in colder water or unplugging energy vampires, also make a difference, adding money back into your bank account while helping the planet.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.