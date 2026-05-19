'It's a huge, huge win': Campaign prompts California county to pause herbicide use in creeks

Residents in California's Orange County just secured a notable environmental victory.

According to the Los Angeles Times, county officials have paused herbicide spraying in local waterways following months of pressure from a grassroots Instagram campaign — a move advocates have said could better protect ecosystems, wildlife, and the people who spend time around the creeks.

Orange County Public Works began the countywide pause on April 30 after growing public concern over chemical use in flood-control channels.

The decision followed roughly three months of social media advocacy from Creek Team OC, a local community group that posted photos of spraying activity while warning that herbicides could be damaging creek ecosystems.

"I'm really pleased that Public Works is taking the community's concerns seriously," supervisor Katrina Foley said, per The Times.

In spring, the county halted spraying in two creeks near Doheny State Beach. The new pause now extends much more broadly across Orange County waterways.

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For years, the county has relied on herbicides to manage vegetation in flood channels. But residents said they became alarmed after watching previously green creekside areas turn brown and barren.

Creek Team OC founder Brent Linas said he began speaking out after noticing major changes along San Juan and Trabuco creeks, including disappearing birds and dying reeds.

"It's a huge, huge win for a grassroots movement that never raised a dollar and just hammered the truth," he said, per The Times. "Now, we need to make sure it doesn't come back."

Reducing chemical spraying in areas where residents run, surf, swim, and walk their dogs could ease concerns about exposure in heavily used public spaces.

Environmental advocates said the change may help preserve rare riparian habitats, which support birds and other wildlife while helping maintain healthier waterways as they flow toward the coast.

County officials said they will monitor invasive vegetation growth and reevaluate how frequently plants actually need to be removed.

"The first part is to see if it's even necessary to continue to remove vegetation as often as we are," Foley said.

The pause reflects a broader shift in how many communities are approaching weed management and habitat stewardship. Increasingly, residents are paying closer attention to how urban waterways affect nearby neighborhoods, beaches, wildlife, and public health.

Protecting creek corridors can improve water quality, support biodiversity, and make outdoor spaces more enjoyable for local communities.

"I'm really hoping we can have an awakening as Californians that these riparian habitats need to be restored and respected because they are rare," Linas told The Times.

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