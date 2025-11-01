  • Business Business

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman airs public feud with Elon Musk in blunt post: 'Traits I don't admire'

"I have different feelings now."

by Kim LaCapria
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman “threw some polite but cutting shade” at Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman "threw some polite but cutting shade" at Tesla CEO Elon Musk, as Business Insider put it — and Altman's receipts did all the talking.

As is not uncommon nowadays, the tea spill occurred on social media. To be precise, Altman took down Musk on the latter's own platform, X.

On Oct. 30, Altman (@sama) tweeted five words and three screenshots, and without even tagging Musk, he lobbed a powerful, challenging, veiled insult.

"A tale in three acts," Altman wrote, using social media parlance for a story told in three images.

In 2018, Altman paid a $45,000 deposit to Tesla for the long-awaited Roadster. In a threaded tweet, he continued.

"I really was excited for the car! And I understand delays. But 7.5 years has felt like a long time to wait," Altman added, sounding eminently reasonable (and likely driving Musk up a wall).

FROM OUR PARTNER

Stay cozy this fall with these premium cold weather essentials

Braving the winter elements has never looked – or felt – so good, thanks to the new outwear collection from Skechers.

This special collection is crafted from Skechers’ Go Shield premium quilted fabric, which is designed to keep you warm and comfortable when temps start to drop.

Try on down jackets, belted parkas, and even hooded vests — all made with innovative materials that provide excellent insulation without the bulk.

Learn more

The Roadster has still not debuted, and Altman wasn't the only person to wonder what exactly happened to his deposit. Earlier this month, major YouTuber Marques Brownlee followed up on a $50,000 payment he made to the electric vehicle manufacturer in 2017 and canceled one of his two preorders.

As recently as August, Tesla claimed the Roadster remained in development.

Altman's tweets came off as relaxed and even-tempered — again, he didn't tag Musk — and the duo were once close friends. As is often the case in Silicon Valley, however, Altman and Musk had clashed, over the direction of OpenAI, with which Musk was once involved.

In 2025, Musk introduced his own chatbot, Grok, to rival OpenAI's ChatGPT. ChatGPT doesn't have a wholly angelic public perception, but Grok has exhibited far more alarming behavior, and the rivalry has exacerbated the bad blood.

Who should be paying for space exploration?

The government 🏛️

Private companies 💰

A mix of both 🤝

It's a waste of money 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Recently, Altman publicly backed a different EV manufacturer — news that arguably reads differently now that we know he's been waiting seven years for a Roadster. Not long after that, Musk's xAI sued OpenAI, alleging the latter poached talent from the former.

Business Insider also quoted Altman's measured comments on Musk from an interview that was published in September.

"For a long time, I looked up to him as … a great jewel for humanity. I have different feelings now," Altman said.

"There are things about him that are incredible, and I'm grateful for a lot of things he's done. There's a lot of things about him that I think are traits I don't admire," he added.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x