Onlooker sparks discussion after sharing photo of bizarre megayacht: 'Looks extremely weird'

It's a whale, it's a superyacht, it's Olivia O.

A confused Redditor spotted the very bizarre vessel out in the wild and had some questions for the r/yachtporn subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

They revealed they came across the massive yacht in Mykonos, but it wasn't visible on a map and they weren't sure whose it was. The aggressive and inverted whale-shaped bow draws immediate attention, as does the enormous size and military-style appearance.

"Looks extremely weird," a Redditor pointed out.

A resourceful Redditor tracked down all of the details of the boat, courtesy of a fascinating autoevolution profile. It turns out the superyacht, named Olivia O, is the property of Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer.

Autoevolution reported that Ofer, whose net worth is $19 billion, is not the cruise-on-the-seas type. That explains the design choice, which enables the superyacht to be an explorer that can withstand harsh weather and waves by rolling with all sorts of conditions. It's actually modeled after nature's orcas and is the only superyacht to employ the distinct design.

There is some good news in terms of the choices Ofer made with the $200 million superyacht. Since it doesn't fight nature, the superyacht is more efficient and requires less fuel than a conventional design, per autoevolution. That lowers its subsequent pollution.

The bad news is that is likely a drop in the bucket, considering just how much fuel and pollution superyachts like Olivia O account for. With accommodations for up to 20 guests and a crew of 30, there's a lot of work for the vessel's two massive Rolls-Royce Marine engines.

Again, there's a glimmer of good news there, as Rolls-Royce is making an effort to use cleaner and greener fuels for their engines.

Superyachts still remain one of the most wasteful and environmentally destructive ways for billionaires to spend their money. We all collectively pay the price when the vessels contribute to the heating of the planet or damage marine life.

Commenters enjoyed poking fun at Olivia O's unique appearance.

"Looks like the Muppet Eagle that hangs with Stadler and Waldorf," one joked, with another sharing visual confirmation.

"Oh, that's Gru's," a Redditor theorized, referencing the lovable former villain of "Despicable Me."

