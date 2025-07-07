Onlookers puzzled by bizarre features of superyacht spotted off the coast: 'I really don't understand'

"Never thought I would say this about a yacht."

This giant yacht is contributing to an even bigger problem.

A Redditor spotted a strange-looking superyacht off the coast of Monaco and asked Reddit for help in identifying the unique ship.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Does someone know this yacht? In Monaco," they asked.

The enormous yacht has a strangely curved bow — it's smooth and rounded, unlike the sharp, pointed front of traditional yachts.

One commenter identified the yacht as "Olivia O, owned by Eyal Ofer and named after his daughter. He is a real estate investor and also owns Zodiac Maritime, which explains the unique bow. The X-Bow is usually found on commercial ships and improves fuel economy and stability, but there are drawbacks."

The 280-foot-long yacht features a swimming pool, a helicopter deck, and an outdoor sports field.

While it may be fun for those on board, superyachts are absolutely atrocious for the environment.

There are nearly 6,000 superyachts currently in operation, with the largest superyacht around 600 feet long. Because of their massive size, each superyacht emits tens of thousands of tons of carbon each year — the average person's annual carbon footprint is just five tons.

Billionaires and their lavish lifestyles — superyachts, private jets, mansions, and sports cars — "emit more carbon pollution in 90 minutes than the average person does in a lifetime," according to Oxfam International, an organization dedicated to ending poverty.

It's clear that something needs to change. Oxfam calls for governments to place restrictions, penalties, or carbon taxes on high-emission activities like flying on private jets, thus disincentivizing them.

Most commenters found the yacht extremely wasteful and unappealing.

"When I first saw it I thought it was half underwater," one user said.

"I really don't understand people spending millions on such ugly yacht," another Redditor wrote.

"Never thought I would say this about a yacht," a third commented, "but that is one ugly yacht."

