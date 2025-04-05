Owner of mustard company pleads guilty after shocking discovery at factory — here's what's happening

A New Hampshire mustard manufacturer and its president are facing serious consequences after admitting to illegally disposing of polluted water in a local waterway, reported WMUR 9.

What happened?

Old Dutch Mustard Co. and its president, Charles Santich, have pleaded guilty to federal charges for knowingly releasing contaminated water into the Souhegan River without proper permits.

Court records show that back in 2015, Santich hired workers to install hidden pipes from the Greenville factory along an abandoned railroad bed leading to the river. He then directed staff to use these underground channels for waste disposal while instructing them to keep quiet about the operation.

The unlawful activities continued until 2021, when state inspectors visited due to reports of excessive wastewater. They noticed a strong vinegar odor during their inspection and spotted water flowing through a man-made channel. When questioned, Santich claimed the smell came from "a failed attempt to grow mustard seed," prosecutors said.

The company faces potential fines reaching tens of thousands of dollars, while Santich could spend up to three years behind bars. His sentencing is scheduled for June.

Why is water pollution concerning?

When businesses dump untreated wastewater into rivers, they introduce harmful substances that can harm plants, animals, and humans who depend on those water sources. Clean waterways are foundational to healthy communities and ecosystems.

The Souhegan River supports local wildlife and provides recreational opportunities for nearby residents. Contamination can damage these natural systems, harming fish populations and making the water unsafe for swimming or fishing.

What's being done about industrial water pollution?

The Clean Water Act gives authorities tools to hold polluters accountable, as shown by the prosecution of Old Dutch Mustard and its president.

You can help protect local waterways by reporting suspicious activities near rivers and streams to your state's environmental protection agency. Supporting companies with transparent waste management practices also makes a difference.

Many manufacturers now use water-saving technologies and better filtration systems that reduce pollution while saving money. These innovations show that protecting our water and running a successful business can go hand-in-hand.

Communities nationwide are also monitoring water quality through volunteer programs, creating early warning systems that help catch pollution before it causes lasting damage.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.