Drilling crew linked to LA crude spill was previously accused of puncturing another pipeline

Questions continue to swirl a week after a drilling operation apparently struck a petroleum pipeline near East Cesar E. Chavez and North Eastern avenues, sending crude oil into nearby streets, storm drains, and the Los Angeles River.

Now, one of the companies linked to the work has also been implicated in a previous pipeline puncture during a similar underground-boring project.

What happened?

The spill happened near East Cesar E. Chavez and North Eastern avenues, where a crew reportedly drilling for a fiber optic line struck a 16-inch pipeline operated by Pacific Pipeline System and, LAist reported, owned by Plains All American Pipeline since 2006. Officials estimate that about 2,400 gallons of crude oil were released.

After closures lasting days that disrupted nearby residents, schools, and businesses, streets in the area reopened Thursday, though cleanup is still underway. Updated Cal OES spill reports list the cause as "human error," and investigators are still working to determine exactly who was responsible.

Boyle Heights Beat reporters saw a truck labeled Camarillo Drilling Inc. near the site soon after the rupture. A company representative said it was seeking legal counsel and could not confirm whether it was involved.

LAist reported that a February 2026 Department of Water Resources report said Camarillo Drilling also punctured the Santa Ana Pipeline in Riverside in April 2020 during installation of an underground communications cable. They also reported that the Department of Water Resources filed a complaint in Riverside County Superior Court in April 2022 seeking about $1.2 million for repair and staffing costs.

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LAist cited NBC4 reporting that HP Communications was behind the drilling for the fiber line, though a company representative also declined to confirm its role.

Why does it matter?

Oil reached storm drains and the L.A. River, raising concerns about water quality, foul odors, and potential health risks for people living and working nearby.

A contractor tied to one pipeline strike being connected to another also raises questions about oversight, training, and safety protections.

The incident reflects the risks of underground work around aging fossil fuel infrastructure. Oil extraction, transport, and burning harm people and communities far beyond any one spill. They worsen extreme weather disasters that destroy homes, jobs, and local economies. They also drive air and water pollution linked to asthma, heart disease, cancer, and premature death, while households continue to face high energy costs even as corporate profits remain strong.

The drilling may also have been connected to California's Broadband for All expansion; LAist reported that the effort involves roughly 10,000 miles of fiber statewide, including more than 500 miles in Los Angeles County.

What's being done?

A state investigation is ongoing, and several major questions remain unresolved. It is still unclear whether the work that caused the rupture was directly tied to the Broadband for All program.

Arcadian Infracom, another contractor involved in state broadband work, did not respond to questions. Neither did the California Department of Technology nor the Pacific Pipeline System.

People who believe they were financially harmed by the spill can file claims through Pacific Pipeline System by calling (877) 817-5465. LAist reported that the company says possible claims may include damaged property, lost business or blocked access, cleanup or remediation costs, damage to vehicles, equipment, or inventory, and other documented incident-related expenses.

East Yard Communities for Environmental Justice advises residents with odors, smoke, dust, or other air concerns to report them to South Coast AQMD at (800) CUT-SMOG, 288-7664, or through its online complaint system. People with odor-related health concerns can contact the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

LAist reported that Supervisor Hilda Solis said she plans to work with the Board of Supervisors so that "every responsible party is held accountable and advancing stronger protections for impacted residents, communities, and small businesses."

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