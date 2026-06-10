Ohio has blocked over 5.3 gigawatts of wind and solar projects despite soaring electricity prices

"Boy, would that come in handy right now when electricity prices keep going up, up, up."

Ohio households are facing high energy costs, and a new report from Save Ohio Parks found that state policy has kept thousands of megawatts of lower-cost wind and solar power from reaching the grid.

What happened?

At the center of the latest dispute is the 800-megawatt Oak Run Solar Project, which would be the largest solar installation in Ohio. Canary Media reported that the Ohio Supreme Court blocked an important permit required to develop the project. This action added more uncertainty for renewable developers working through Ohio's approval system.

Save Ohio Parks' analysis, as cited by Canary Media, said state lawmakers and regulators have stopped more than 5.3 gigawatts of wind and solar development in Ohio over roughly the last 12 years.

The group pointed to two major policy decisions. A 2014 change to wind turbine rules effectively prevented more than 3.3 GW of wind projects. Senate Bill 52, signed into law in 2021, also let counties prohibit large wind and solar developments without giving them the same authority over fossil fuel or nuclear plants.

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The Ohio Power Siting Board has also emerged as a major obstacle. Since 2021, it has rejected eight renewable proposals accounting for more than 1.1 GW of solar capacity. Another five applications were withdrawn after negative staff feedback or heavy local opposition, representing about 1 GW.

Why does it matter?

Decisions over power generation directly affects what Ohioans pay each month to power their homes.

Power demand in Ohio is rising quickly. A surge of proposed data centers is helping drive that growth. Save Ohio Parks said the clean energy projects that were blocked could have supplied a significant share of that demand while helping reduce pressure on consumers' bills.

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With fewer wind and solar projects moving ahead, Ohio has fewer new electricity sources available as affordability concerns grow. Losing those options can leave both utilities and households with less flexibility while prices keep climbing.

Swapping fossil fuel generation for wind and solar can cut planet-heating emissions. It can also reduce local air pollution linked to respiratory and heart problems.

When cleaner energy projects are delayed or denied, communities can miss out on jobs, tax revenue, and energy stability as well.

What are people saying?

Tom Bullock, executive director for the Citizens Utility Board of Ohio, said to Canary Media, "It's a lot of inexpensive power that we don't have available to us. And it means fewer choices for consumers."

He added, "Boy, would that come in handy right now when electricity prices keep going up, up, up."

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