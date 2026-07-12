Ohio couple's power bills topped $600, and the crypto mine across the street was hard to ignore

"We have increased demand. And the supply is just not keeping up with that increased demand."

By February, Keith and Cheryl Kasnik were facing electric bills over $600 after already paying more than $500 in December. When they bought an all-electric home in Ohio, they expected notable utility costs, but not winter charges that high.

Living across the street from a growing cryptocurrency mining campus has led the couple to question whether something bigger is helping push those costs upward.

What's happening?

Their experience in Perry Township reflects a wider shift in Ohio, according to News 5 Cleveland. Residential electricity prices in the state have risen by about 26% since early 2023, and experts told the outlet that fast-growing demand from data centers is part of the explanation.

These facilities help power everything from video streaming and artificial intelligence to financial systems, medical records, and crypto mining. But they also consume enormous amounts of electricity. In Stark County, the crypto operation near the Kasniks could eventually use more power than all of the county's households combined.

Maureen Willis, who leads the Ohio Office of Consumers' Counsel, said, "We have increased demand. And the supply is just not keeping up with that increased demand."

Steve Stivers, president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, echoed the concern, saying, "The power issue's 100% real."

Still, rising rates cannot be pinned on a single factor. Fuel prices, aging infrastructure, storms, and manufacturing growth are also adding pressure to the grid.

Why does it matter?

A major question for households is who ends up paying when massive new power users come online. As Stivers put it, "Nobody wants to subsidize somebody else, especially somebody that is making a lot of money — and has a lot of money already."

Data centers are not ordinary customers. PJM Interconnection, the grid operator serving Ohio and a large multistate region, experienced a major demand spike in 2024 after years of relatively flat growth. PJM executive vice president Asim Haque told lawmakers that current and planned data centers account for much of that "generational increase," News 5 Cleveland reported.

Higher demand does not always translate into higher bills. In some cases, adding more customers can help spread out fixed grid costs. But that only works if new projects are paying appropriately for the infrastructure and electricity they require.

Crypto operations and other large computing facilities are part of a more complicated picture. While they can strain local grids, some firms have also said they are willing to cover infrastructure costs rather than shifting them onto residents.

What's being done?

Ohio lawmakers have been considering rules that would handle data centers differently from other utility customers. Proposed changes include separate classifications and special tariffs for very large new users, along with substantial up-front payments, long-term contracts, and charges based on projected electricity demand even if the customer later uses less power.

One example is AEP Ohio, which has already implemented a data center tariff. The company said that move sharply reduced both the number of proposed projects in its pipeline and the amount of electricity those developments were expected to need. That suggests some planned projects may have been speculative. Future demand forecasts can shape today's rates.

Major tech companies including Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Meta also signed a federal pledge in March stating that they would pay for the electricity they expect to use and the infrastructure needed to deliver it.

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