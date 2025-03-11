Government launches multimillion-dollar program that could power millions of homes: 'A huge challenge but ... achievable'

These projects also delivered over $2 billion in state and local taxes and land-lease payments.

Reuters recently reported that Britain is looking to drive offshore wind power development in support of its efforts to decarbonize — or move away from energy systems that produce carbon dioxide pollution and other greenhouse gases.

Under the Clean Industry Bonus scheme, developers can receive 27 million pounds ($33.5 million) in government-backed funding for every gigawatt of electricity they produce from these projects.

The bidding will take place during various upcoming renewable energy auctions. Auctions held in 2024 secured enough clean energy to power 11 million homes in the United Kingdom, as reported by the Guardian. According to Reuters, the country's National Energy System Operator said in a report that, "Clean Power is a huge challenge but is achievable for Great Britain by 2030."

So why this emphasis on offshore windmills in the U.K.?

The North Sea area is very windy and has a shallow sea, per National Grid, which makes it a perfect development area for offshore wind farms. Meanwhile, locating windmill development offshore preserves available land and vegetation, which may be scarce in certain areas. Plus, the turbines must be higher than any surrounding structures — offshore locations, far from homes and other buildings, help avoid obstructing views.

These development initiatives can also help boost the economy. Workers are necessary to build wind turbines and keep them running. In the United States, according to Clean Power, wind turbine technician is a fast growing job.

These types of projects have also delivered over $2 billion in state and local taxes as well as land-lease payments in the U.S., where the Inflation Reduction Act has helped many American residents and businesses get rebates and tax credits to upgrade to clean energy.

Of course, there are also the positive impacts on the environment, as clean energy sources like wind turbines don't emit the polluting gases that contribute to the planet's increasing heat. Residents can enjoy cleaner air while saving money by reducing reliance on dirty fuels.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.