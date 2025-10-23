US firm agrees to multimillion-dollar deal to sell next-gen nuclear reactor: 'Allow[s] us to move more efficiently'

After working closely together during the development process, NANO Nuclear Energy intends to transfer all the rights to the design and technology of its ODIN reactor to Cambridge AtomWorks, Interesting Engineering reported.

NANO Nuclear developed ODIN, a small next-gen nuclear reactor that utilizes high-assay, low-enriched uranium. HALEU is more powerful and efficient than the fuel used in older nuclear systems, according to the Department of Energy.

It also uses natural convection to cool down, reducing the need for mechanical pumps, per NANO Nuclear.

By transferring the rights of ODIN, NANO can now focus on developing other advanced reactor designs while Cambridge AtomWorks takes the lead on commercializing ODIN. The $6.2 million deal is expected to close by the end of the year.

"While we remain confident in the ODIN design, we concluded that a sale of the low-pressure cooled ODIN to a natural buyer familiar with the technology would allow us to move more efficiently going forward with our gas-cooled reactor portfolio," NANO Nuclear Chairman Jay Yu said, per IE.

Because they're easier to construct and deploy in remote locations, next-gen microreactors, underground fission systems, and other nuclear solutions can accelerate the shift to more affordable energy.

They provide steady power while reducing air pollution associated with energy production.

In fact, U.S. reactors alone have prevented more than 471 million metric tons of heat-trapping gases in 2020, according to the Nuclear Energy Institute. The DOE said that's equivalent to removing 100 million gas-powered cars from the road.

Although there are concerns about reactor safety, high upfront expenses, and waste management, Our World in Data reported that nuclear energy has caused 99.8% fewer deaths than coal and 97.6% fewer than gas.

So while the debate persists about radioactive waste and public health concerns, nuclear power is still one of the few energy sources that can produce electricity without releasing heat-trapping pollution that is also bad for human lungs. It has its own pollution in the form of nuclear waste and wastewater, and those must be treated with extreme care for years, so true renewable energy such as solar and wind is still the gold standard for energy with the fewest health and environmental drawbacks.

Nuclear power can work alongside those other less expensive energy sources like solar and wind to support energy security — filling the gaps when the sun isn't shining or the wind isn't blowing as battery storage scales up to better store that energy. Together, they can form a resilient, low-carbon-pollution global energy system.

Right or wrong, the reality of the world is that nuclear can be easier to get approval in some areas and circumstances, and because of that, it still warrants some support whenever the alternative would be a coal or natural gas power plant.

Government support for nuclear technologies, alongside long-term energy strategies that map out a plan to scale up renewables with battery storage, can help the world transition faster to a cleaner future.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.