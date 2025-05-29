Shopper stunned after unboxing online beauty order and finding baffling surprise inside: 'These bother me so much'

Online shopping has made it easy to get beauty products delivered right to your door. However, many customers are becoming fed up with the mountain of packaging that comes with even the smallest items.

What happened?

A frustrated shopper shared their experience on the r/Anticonsumption subreddit after receiving a tiny foundation brush from Nykaa Luxe, a luxury beauty retailer based in India.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo shows a small makeup brush drowning in excessive packaging: a large cardboard box, paper parcel, and multiple layers of paper wrapping, all for just one brush.

"Stuffs like these bother me so much," the user wrote.

Other users were concerned about this wasteful practice. One commenter explained, "This is a huge part of why I just straight up do not. shop. online. ever. At all. If it's an IRL purchase, I can tell the quality of it right there with my own eyes and there's none of this stupid f****** packaging. plus I don't have to pay for shipping."

The commenter acknowledged this approach might not work for everyone, especially those living outside major cities with fewer retail options.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

Why is excessive packaging concerning?

For consumers, oversized packaging creates immediate practical problems. It takes up unnecessary space during delivery and storage, creates more trash, and often makes unpacking products frustratingly time-consuming.

Further, many companies build packaging costs into their product prices, meaning you're paying for all that extra cardboard and paper whether you want it or not.

Each unnecessary box requires more raw materials, energy for manufacturing, and fuel for shipping heavier packages. Once discarded, much of this packaging ends up in landfills despite technically being recyclable.

Beauty products are particular offenders because they often come in decorative, oversized boxes designed to create a "luxury unboxing experience," a marketing strategy that prioritizes momentary excitement over long-term waste reduction.

Is Nykaa doing anything about this?

According to Nykaa's blog, the brand's outer cardboard packaging includes "100% recyclable paper." Nykaa also claims to have eliminated bubble wrap in favor of paper fillers, among other "attempts to reduce the use of plastic."

This case might represent a company-wide packaging policy or an isolated incident at a specific distribution center.

What can I do about excessive packaging?

Some beauty brands are taking steps to slash their packaging footprint. Companies like Lush offer some products without packaging, while others use minimalist designs or sustainable materials.

Shopping in person when possible helps avoid shipping materials altogether. This approach lets you see exactly what you're buying without the unpredictable excess of unboxing.

Supporting brands that prioritize minimal, recyclable, or compostable packaging sends a clear market signal. When making online purchases, request consolidated shipping for multiple items rather than separate deliveries.

Products with refillable containers are another practical solution that reduces waste over time. These options might cost slightly more upfront, but they save money and reduce clutter in the long run.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.