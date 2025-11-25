Energy giant hits roadblock in plans for controversial US nuclear facility: 'Dangerous dump'

Holtec International has suspended its plans to build a nuclear waste storage facility in New Mexico.

The nuclear power company was tasked with providing used fuel storage for plants across the country, according to the Cherry Hill Courier-Post. The storage facility in New Mexico was licensed to hold 500 sealed canisters of waste for up to 40 years. Despite Holtec acquiring the license in 2023, opponents vowed to fight against the opening of the facility. The project became "untenable" for the company to pursue.

Beyond Nuclear, an antinuclear energy nonprofit, called the plan a "dangerous dump," the Courier-Post reported. The group also suggested it would open the door to "many thousands of 'mobile Chernobyl' radioactive waste shipments."

Nuclear power produces electricity without creating carbon pollution, making it a useful alternative to dirty energy sources like coal. Some states have embraced the potential of nuclear energy, alongside wind and solar, as they pivot away from fossil fuels. Alternative energy solutions like nuclear are critical to helping the planet move away from planet-warming carbon pollution, which supercharges extreme weather.

However, many critics are concerned about the way nuclear waste is stored. It can be a cause for concern if disposed of improperly. A federal court recently ruled that Holtec could dump treated radioactive wastewater containing the by-product tritium into the Hudson River. While the amount of tritium would be safely diluted and "relatively harmless," some activists fear the impact on the local environment.

Despite popular belief, nuclear waste is recyclable, which is another reason why it's a promising source of renewable energy. One scientist debunked the myth that spent energy was "unusable" and shared ways that certain isotopes could be repurposed. While the U.S. doesn't currently recycle nuclear energy, other countries like France have plans to do so.

While the New Mexico nuclear waste facility is on hold, Holtec shared, per the Courier-Post, that it could reassess "should things change politically."

