Local business leaders embrace unexpected alternative to coal power: 'Workhorses of the grid'

"The advantages right now are all on paper."

Colorado is weighing a surprising option as it plans for a future without coal, reported the Denver Post: nuclear power.

State lawmakers recently passed a law declaring nuclear energy "clean," opening the door for utilities to use it in meeting pollution targets. Business, civic, and labor leaders in Pueblo County, where Xcel Energy plans to shut down its coal plants by 2031, say nuclear power could help replace lost jobs and tax revenue.

The idea is gaining attention beyond Pueblo. Denver International Airport announced this summer it would study the feasibility of building a small modular nuclear reactor to meet surging electricity demand, per the Denver Post. That plan was paused after public backlash, but officials said they will reopen the process with broader community input.

Small modular reactors, or SMRs, are a new technology often described as cheaper, safer, and more flexible than traditional reactors. Modules can be added as demand grows, making them attractive to places like airports or data centers.

But analysts say the reactors are still untested in the United States and have high upfront costs. "SMRs aren't ready for prime time," said Dennis Wamsted of the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, per the Denver Post. "The advantages right now are all on paper."

Environmental groups share similar doubts. "Cleaner sources like wind, solar, demand response, energy efficiency and storage are the answer here," said Noah Rott, a spokesman for the Sierra Club, per the Denver Post.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Advocates, however, point out that nuclear power generates electricity without carbon emissions and can run around the clock, unlike wind and solar. "As we move toward our path to zero-carbon (energy), it can be included in the mix to get us there," said Rep. Alex Valdez, the lawmaker who sponsored the bill to classify nuclear as clean energy, per the Denver Post.

Experts say the debate reflects the broader challenge of balancing costs, reliability, and safety with the urgent need to reduce pollution. Nuclear power can provide large amounts of steady, low-carbon electricity, complementing renewables, but concerns remain about radioactive waste, high construction costs, and long permitting processes.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said the state should see nuclear as a "complementary solution" to renewables if the technology becomes cheaper and safer. Per the Denver Post, Will Toor of the Colorado Energy Office noted that "wind and solar will be the workhorses of the grid," but other clean energy sources may also play a role.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.