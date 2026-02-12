Study reveals worrying trend as first-of-its-kind nuclear plant is set to open: 'Not easily comprehended'

Indonesia is set to get its first nuclear power plant, and public opinion is mostly positive, though there are questions about how much people really understand, according to Kompas.

While the plan is going forward regardless of popular opinion, surveys about the project revealed some concerning numbers. People were largely in favor of the plant and believed it would be safe, but they also indicated they didn't know much about nuclear power or the plants that produce it.

Drajat Tri Kartono, a researcher on the faculty of Social and Political Sciences at UNS, a nearby university, said: "This situation is understandable considering that the knowledge is related to advanced science and technology that is not easily comprehended by the public."

Even when people do understand the technology behind nuclear power, plants like this one are controversial. On one hand, many experts believe that nuclear power is misunderstood and that communities suffer whenever plants close.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, nuclear power is clean energy that creates jobs and promotes national security. On the other hand, per Earth.org, nuclear waste from these plants can be a big problem with major safety concerns associated with it, and the plants cost a lot to build and run. Not to mention the possible connection between nuclear power and nuclear weapons proliferation.

There's likely not one right answer for every community when it comes to nuclear power. A plant might be suitable for one situation and unsuitable for another. That's why it's important to explore these issues to gain an understanding before passing that knowledge on to others.

It's also important to place wise, educated people in office so they can make informed decisions about these issues.

"The experience of other countries shows that a strong government structure is essential for them to be able to build nuclear power plants for the first time," Indonesian Nuclear New Energy Society Chairman Arnold Soetrisno said.

Having the right people in power can help communities access clean energy that's safe, too.

