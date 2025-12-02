Energy firm sparks debate with proposal for controversial power plant: 'People want more information'

"That was one of the issues we dealt with right from the start."

A proposed nuclear power plant in the County of Northern Lights in Alberta has sparked a mixed reaction among residents. But it shows residents are interested in engaging more on the topic.

Canada's CBC News reported that the proposal from Calgary-based Energy Alberta outlines plans to build two twin Candu Monark reactors in the area. The 1,424-hectare (3,518-acre) project would generate up to 4,800 megawatts of power and operate for an estimated 70 years.

The country held a plebiscite (a local vote) to gauge feelings on the proposal. Residents were asked two questions. The first asked if they supported the county exploring the impacts and benefits of a nuclear plant. About 65% voted yes. But on the second question — whether residents support a nuclear facility in the county — 57% voted no.

While the vote is non-binding and the county isn't able to approve or reject the project, the results are going to play some role in the process. Results will be sent to the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada as part of the review process. If ultimately approved, permitting for the nuclear plants could finish by 2028, with construction beginning the following year.

Nuclear energy can be a touchy subject, as it has a lot of pros and cons to consider. Supporters argue that nuclear power can supply huge amounts of low-carbon electricity, helping stabilize energy grids, reduce air pollution, and complement renewable energy sources (nuclear fusion isn't renewable, as it relies on finite materials).

On the other hand, critics have concerns — nuclear reactors create long-lived radioactive waste, which can be difficult to store. There are also fears about safety as well as nuclear's link to weapons proliferation.

FROM OUR PARTNER Kick-start the holiday season with an extra $1,500 off a premium e-bike Unlock your next great adventure with a high-tech e-bike at an unbeatable price. Upway saves you up to 60% off retail prices from top-tier brands like Specialized, Aventon, Cannondale, and many more. And this holiday season, you can get an extra $1,500 off your perfect ride, from electric city cruisers and cargo rigs to mountain bikes and road racers. Learn More

Alberta residents now find themselves navigating those same questions as they weigh local impacts. The results, said Pat McNamara of Northern Action Alliance, offer insight.

"[It] revealed that people want more information," he said. "That was one of the issues we dealt with right from the start … The lack of information that people were able to access in order to make a good decision."

Energy Alberta acknowledged the uncertainty, saying it is "natural and expected at this early phase of a project of this scope and size."

CEO Scott Henuset added that the company is encouraged that a majority of voters support continued engagement and plans to expand education efforts around "basic nuclear fundamentals and safety."

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.