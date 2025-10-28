Major court sparks debate with controversial ruling impacting nuclear power plants: '[It] is a mockery of the original idea'

"It is the people themselves who decide."

The green label for gas and nuclear power continues to spark debate. While some support nuclear energy, others warn that it could weaken climate action credibility and slow the clean energy transition.

A recent ruling by the EU General Court has brought the debate on nuclear energy front and center. According to Virgule, the Luxembourgish government has decided not to appeal the court's ruling upholding the inclusion of nuclear power in the green investment taxonomy.

This inclusion means investments in nuclear power plants may qualify as sustainable. After most members of the European Parliament voted in favor of the European Commission's 2022 green investment classification, several countries, including Luxembourg, strongly opposed the move and took legal action.

Last month, the EU General Court dismissed the suit, citing the nearly zero air pollution from nuclear power and the lack of renewable alternatives on the same scale — a claim supported by recent studies.

Data shared by the World Nuclear Association shows that nuclear energy produces up to 98.5% less harmful gases than natural gas and coal power sources.

The International Energy Agency also noted that nuclear power has curbed nearly 70 gigatons of heat-trapping gases over the past five decades. It also acknowledged the key role that this type of energy will play in reducing pollution by 2050.

Still, some argue that nuclear energy contradicts sustainability goals. For them, it is a blatant act of greenwashing from an institution advocating a clean future. "Leaving fossil gas and nuclear energy on the list of sustainable investments is a mockery of the original idea," Roger Spautz of Greenpeace Luxembourg said.

Green MEP Tilly Metz echoed this criticism. Both Spautz and Metz argue that nuclear is slow, is costly, and produces long-term radioactive waste. Including it in the taxonomy would divert investments from safer renewable options.

These conflicting views underscore the importance for the public to explore critical climate issues.

Engaging in meaningful conversations helps individuals weigh the benefits and trade-offs of large-scale policies and clean financial choices. Public opinion can also guide policymakers toward climate-smart investments.

Awareness about nuclear energy and other sources is crucial because "it is the people themselves who decide what they want to invest in," as Metz told Virgule.

