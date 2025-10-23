Energy company breaks ground on first-of-its-kind nuclear plant in US: 'Innovation becomes reality'

The first Aurora powerhouse aims to offer clean, reliable, and affordable energy.

Nuclear energy company Oklo broke ground to build its first Aurora powerhouse at the Idaho National Laboratory. World Nuclear News described this new technology as a "fast neutron reactor that uses heat pipes to transport heat from the reactor core to a supercritical carbon dioxide power conversion system to generate electricity."

According to Bloomberg, Oklo hopes to have an Aurora powerhouse up and running by mid-2026.

The Aurora powerhouse is unique in that it can run off either fresh high-assay, low-enriched uranium or used fuel, which will make it the "first fuel-recycling commercial reactor" in the U.S., per Grist.

This is a positive step in both moving away from dirty fuel sources like coal, oil, and gas as well as attempting to reduce nuclear waste. Nuclear energy is the largest source of low-carbon power in the U.S.

The role of nuclear energy is a complex one in the evolving landscape of the clean energy transition. Nuclear reactors like the Aurora powerhouse can produce large amounts of low-carbon electricity and support energy security. They can also complement renewable energy sources that may not always be consistent, like wind and solar.

However, the risks involved with radioactive waste, safety concerns of working or living near the reactors, high upfront costs, and potential links to nuclear plants being used to subsidize or create nuclear weapons, or at least otherwise contribute to proliferation, are undeniably a major cause for concern.

No matter which side of the debate you fall on, it can only be seen as a positive that initiatives like the Aurora powerhouse aim to recycle nuclear waste, rather than relying on mining more of this precious and finite resource.

World Nuclear News quoted Idaho National Laboratory director John Wagner as saying, "INL has always been where nuclear innovation becomes reality. Today's groundbreaking with Oklo continues that legacy, bringing advanced reactor technology from the laboratory to commercial deployment right here in Idaho."

