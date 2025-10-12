Tech firms create much-needed solution for major issue caused by AI data centers: 'Ready for AI at scale'

A pair of companies has unveiled a new system to cool data centers, helping to address the massive heat problem that modern data centers face.

According to CNHI News, MIDAS, which specializes in immersion cooling for data centers, has partnered with OLEON, which specializes in sustainable, bio-based oleochemical fluids, to create a new system to keep data centers cool.

Specifically, OLEON's Qloe fluids have been approved for use in MIDAS' systems, meaning they can provide significant energy savings and reduce the space needed for cooling systems.

As AI and large language models have boomed, and as we collectively rely more and more on the Internet, demands on data centers have skyrocketed. The computing power needed to keep up with demands generates massive amounts of heat, and without proper cooling, those systems fail.

Typical systems use water to cool those servers, and they need a lot of it. According to the Environmental and Energy Study Institute, large data centers can consume 5 million gallons of water per day. In an era of increasing water scarcity, that's a heavy toll to run ChatGPT. Immersion cooling reduces those needs substantially, but oftentimes the chemicals used in immersion fluids aren't environmentally safe.

Alternatively, immersion cooling doesn't work as well at larger scales; to fully utilize the cooling effects of the liquid in which the servers are submerged, you can't put them all that close together.

Qloe is plant-based, biodegradable, and non-toxic, giving MIDAS an environmentally friendly option to keep data centers cool and fully functional. It also has high thermal transfer ratings, meaning you can put more hardware in it without losing functionality.

While data centers' energy usage and pollution remain significant hurdles as the industry moves forward, OLEON and MIDAS have addressed one of the major environmental issues with them. They could see their joint technology applied at an industrial level.

"Data centers shouldn't have to choose between density and sustainability," said Scott Sickmiller, CEO of MIDAS Immersion, per CNHI News. "By combining MIDAS's proven immersion platforms with Oleon's Qloe™ fluid, customers gain reliable thermal headroom with renewable, biodegradable chemistry — ready for AI at scale."

