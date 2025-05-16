Innovative companies announce game-changing partnership in pursuit of limitless energy device: 'Commitment to working with the best engineering minds'

"We look forward to applying our expertise to help drive innovation."

In the search for clean, affordable, and safe energy sources, two British companies hope to bring the world one step closer to scaled nuclear fusion.

The deal between nuclear fusion company First Light Fusion and engineering consultancy Frazer-Nash Consultancy aims to accelerate the development of scalable, commercial nuclear fusion in England and beyond, Interesting Engineering reported.

"At First Light Fusion, technical innovation and cooperation is integral to realizing our mission to make fusion energy possible," said Mark Thomas, First Light Fusion's CEO, in a statement.

"This collaboration with Frazer-Nash reflects our commitment to working with the best engineering minds in the industry in pursuit of this goal."

With the advanced nuclear technology of First Light Fusion and the systems development expertise of Frazer-Nash, the combined teams hope to keep the ball rolling — and speed it up — when it comes to implementing nuclear fusion at scale.

Specifically, they hope to increase the implementation of First Light's cutting-edge proprietary technologies and leverage a greater number of industry partnerships in order to create a commercial-scale network.

Nuclear fusion is a source of clean energy that results from two atomic nuclei merging to form a single, heavy nucleus. This process releases a staggering amount of energy in a single motion. It's been a promising energy source for researchers since it was first understood nearly 100 years ago for several reasons.

Fusion can happen with "plentiful and easily accessible" materials, the International Atomic Energy Agency explained. This includes deuterium, which can be extracted from seawater, as well as tritium, which can be produced from a reaction using lithium.

Not only is fusion affordable and safe to operate, it generates an enormous amount of energy with the potential to create nearly limitless power — all without generating dangerous air or planet-heating pollution.

This lack of pollution differentiates fusion from many other types of energy, particularly oil and gas. It's one reason that many governments, including the United Kingdom, are looking to invest further in similar initiatives in order to make fusion a reality.

"Under this collaboration, Frazer-Nash is taking a further step forward towards developing new technologies that will benefit the global energy market," Nial Greeves, director of energy and infrastructure at Frazer-Nash, said. "We look forward to applying our expertise to help drive innovation in fusion and support the development of a robust technology ecosystem."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.