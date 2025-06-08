Innovative company raises over $50 million for surprisingly simple plan using old nuclear reactors: 'Another step toward securing a bright future'

"There aren't many people with that breadth and depth of experience."

As demand for electricity surges in the U.S., one nuclear energy company is offering a simple solution: building with what already works.

The Nuclear Company, a startup founded in 2023, just raised over $50 million in Series A funding to develop a new wave of nuclear reactors, not by designing brand-new ones but by using existing, preapproved designs and sites, according to TechCrunch.

The company's goal is to bring 6 gigawatts of clean energy online in its first development phase, enough to cleanly power millions of homes and businesses.

This practical approach couldn't come at a better time. Energy use is expected to jump nearly 16% by 2029, largely due to the rise of data centers. Tech giants such as Google, Microsoft, and Amazon are all scrambling to lock in stable power sources for their data centers. Many have proposed nuclear energy, but the challenge lies in public support, and most new reactors take decades to design, permit, and build.

By focusing on sites that already have licenses or permits in place, The Nuclear Company could sidestep years of delays and red tape and get more clean, reliable power flowing faster. While solar farms and battery storage continue to grow in popularity, nuclear power offers the unique benefit of steady 24/7 electricity with zero carbon pollution.

This could be a big win for the environment and everyday consumers. More clean power on the grid helps lower emissions, reduces our reliance on nonrenewable fuels, and keeps energy prices low.

From studies showing the overwhelming benefits of clean solar, wind, and green hydrogen energies to developments in "cold universe" energy and progress in nuclear energy, the future of energy looks bright.

The Nuclear Company's practical retrofitting strategy is already earning attention from nuclear experts and enthusiasts online.

On Reddit, one commenter highlighted the depth of talent behind the project: "They hired Laura Dudes from NRC. She had recently been acting head of NRR. … There aren't many people with that breadth and depth of experience. … If their other management has comparable resumes, they should be taken seriously."

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster praised the company's investment in the state. "Reliable, affordable energy is essential for our future prosperity, and this investment marks another step toward securing a bright future for our state," he told World Nuclear News. "As our population increases and technology advances, expanding nuclear power will be critical to meeting our energy needs."

