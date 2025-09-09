Skincare company overhauls products to address harmful impacts: 'We had an excellent opportunity'

"It's the right thing to do."

In 2019, skincare company Nu Skin made a commitment to make all of its packaging sustainable by 2030. But unlike major corporations that have scrapped public goals, Nu Skin has achieved the goal five years faster than anticipated, as reported by Packaging World.

This goal is celebrated with the new prestige skincare packaging of the ageLOC Tru Face line. Nu Skin replaced its single-use plastics and heavy glass bottles with refillable systems and post-consumer recycled plastic.

The original ageLOC Tru Face line was launched over a decade ago, and Hillary Tipton, the director of product scale-up and commercialization, said it was due for an update: "We had an excellent opportunity to update the products while maintaining their premium look and feel, making them more sustainable and reducing COGs [cost of goods sold]."

Nu Skin predicts that the packaging will save 515,000 pounds of plastic and glass, as well as reduce pollution by 1,636 tons every year.

Some of the most impressive upgrades include the changes to the ageLOC Tru Face Essence Ultra serum, with its dissolvable pearls. The new packaging comes with a reusable jar and a refill pouch, which is 31 times lighter than the original glass container, reducing packaging by 96.8% and saving approximately 11.8 tons of glass every year.

Tipton noted that while the refillable systems are designed for long-term use, Nu Skin encourages replacing the pump every six months for best performance.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Tipton said Nu Skin's greatest challenge was meeting global standards, but it ultimately chose to make its system compatible with multiple regions. "It's the right thing to do," she said.

Switching to plastic-free or low-plastic packaging can make a big difference for the environment as it reduces the industry's dependence on dirty energy and protects consumers and our oceans from microplastics.

The U.S. produces nine billion units of plastic annually for the beauty industry and uses 78 billion liters of water in its production, according to Business Waste. Luckily, there have been some other advancements that give hope to beauty lovers — such as plastic-free pipette droppers and plastic-free lip gloss.

Ultimately, Nu Skin's goal was not to sacrifice the customer experience by choosing sustainability.

"We want to empower our customers to make more sustainable choices without giving up the experience they love," Tipton declared.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.