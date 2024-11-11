Beauty lover gushes over clean lip gloss with surprising packaging elements: 'Love everything about this'

"I was pulled in by the color, stayed for the message!"

Makeup is part of many of our daily routines and an art form to boost confidence and self-expression.

However, beauty products are even more attractive when they're toxin-free and not riddled with chemicals that harm your skin and the planet.

#sustainablepackaging #beautyindustry #lipgloss ♬ original sound - Laurenbliss @laurenbliss91 This purple lip gloss was speaking to me and then it said GLASS!!! WOOD!!! Even better. I love how Neen plays with colors and is making more sustainable packaging, like this lip gloss component or their reusable silicone palettes, cute and fun. Product is Glisten Up lip gloss in Gossip. It's gorgeous on its own or paired with your favorite pink or berry lip combo. #makeup

In a viral video, beauty industry commentator Laurenbliss (@laurenbliss91) shared her new favorite lip gloss, which comes in glass and wood packaging.

"Surprisingly, this lip gloss component is not made of plastic," she said in the video.

The product she highlights is Neen's Glisten Up lip gloss in the color "Gossip."

"I love how Neen plays with colors and is making more sustainable packaging, like this lip gloss component or their reusable silicone palettes, cute and fun," Lauren wrote in the caption.

This lip gloss stands out because it doesn't come in plastic packaging like most products.

Buying clean cosmetics that don't come in industry-standard containers is an excellent way to look your best without adding more plastics to your life. Beauty products in plastic are rarely recycled, contributing to our growing landfills and pollution problem.

Fortunately, more beauty companies are prioritizing the environment with their packaging and promoting recycling.

For example, Walmart partnered with TerraCycle to provide free recycling bins for used beauty products. Sephora and Pact Collective worked together to recycle old beauty containers, while MOB Beauty uses compostable packaging and refillable containers.

Other sustainably minded beauty brands innovating in this space include Kiehl's, L'Occitane, and MAC Cosmetics.

Our guide to recycling empty health and beauty products offers tips for beautifying yourself more sustainably.

Laurenbliss' fans loved learning about her sustainable lip gloss discovery, which she recommends using on its own or pairing with a pink or berry lip color.

"I've been searching high & low for a pigmented purple gloss, and you posted this at the perfect time!!" one TikTok user wrote in the comments. "Love everything about this."

Another TikToker wrote, "Thank you for showing this. I was pulled in by the color, stayed for the message!"

