Tensions mount at major global summit after shocking proposal that could transform ocean: 'Against the principle of several nations'

Diplomatic tensions rose at one of the world's top marine conservation meetings when Norway proposed nearly doubling the amount of krill that can be harvested in the Southern Ocean.

What's happening?

According to Mongabay, the proposal — unveiled in Australia during the annual meeting of the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources — drew sharp criticism from environmental groups and member nations.

Krill, which are tiny, shrimp-like crustaceans, are the foundation of the Antarctic food web, feeding penguins, whales, and seals. But they're also a lucrative resource for commercial uses such as aquaculture feed and omega-3 supplements.

Matts Johansen, CEO of Norway-based Aker BioMarine, which controls nearly two-thirds of the Southern Ocean krill harvest, defended the proposal, saying it was "science-driven" and designed to balance "responsible harvesting with ecosystem protection."

However, he acknowledged that discussions risked crossing diplomatic lines, describing efforts to secure support as being conducted "without horse trading … because that's against the principle of several nations."

The proposal comes after the krill fishery hit a record 620,000 metric tons in just six months, triggering an unprecedented midseason closure due to sustainability concerns.

Why is increased krill harvesting concerning?

Krill might be small, but their role in the planet's health is massive. Beyond sustaining Antarctic wildlife, these crustaceans also help store carbon deep in the ocean, keeping it out of the atmosphere for centuries.

As part of their feeding cycle, krill release carbon-rich particles that sink to the ocean floor. According to a study in Nature Communications, Antarctic krill sequester an amount of carbon worth between $4 billion and $46 billion annually in ecosystem services.

Doubling krill harvests could disrupt this natural carbon storage system and also endanger species that rely on krill for food. Conservationists fear that increased commercial activity could undermine fragile marine ecosystems that are already stressed by warming seas.

Dan Crockett, executive director of the U.K. Blue Marine Foundation, called Norway's proposal "shocking," warning that it could turn marine protected areas into "a ransom, a bargain chip to get more krill."

What's being done about it?

Several CCAMLR nations, including Chile and Argentina, have long pushed for the creation of a 650,000-square-kilometer MPA around the Antarctic Peninsula to safeguard krill habitats. Those efforts have been repeatedly vetoed by China and Russia, but the proposal remains on the table.

Everyday people can help too, by supporting sustainable seafood companies and sharing credible information about the importance of preserving Antarctic ecosystems.

