Country becomes first to almost fully convert to driving EVs: 'This was a long-term commitment'

Backed by an initiative years in the making, Norway has achieved a near-total transition to electric vehicles. Over 97% of the country's new car sales in late 2025 and early 2026 were electric, IEEE Spectrum reported.

According to Cecilie Knibe Kroglund, state secretary in Norway's Ministry of Transport, the gradual switch to EVs hasn't always been easy. But over time, the country has offered something of a blueprint for other nations to follow.

Kroglund spoke to IEEE Spectrum regarding the massive undertaking and why offering substantial financial incentives was likely the most crucial component of the transition's overall success.

"The Norwegian tax exemptions on EVs were introduced before EVs came to market and were decisive in offsetting the early disadvantages of EVs compared to conventional cars, especially regarding comfort, vehicle size, and range," Kroglund said.

Norway first began offering significant incentives for EVs back in 1990. The country started initiating policies to remove financial barriers for consumers, paving the way for the eventual widespread adoption of electric vehicles. These initial measures included exemptions from registration and import taxes.

"This was a long-term commitment from the government, and the market has responded to that," Kroglund explained. "Many Norwegian companies use EVs. The market for charging infrastructure is considered commercially viable and no longer needs financial support."

In 2026, Norway boasts an impressive EV charging infrastructure, capable of offering plenty of charging options for drivers. It's estimated that the country has more than 9,478 public fast chargers.

For EV drivers in the United States, access to reliable charging stations may not always be a given, especially in more rural areas.

