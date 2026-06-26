Texas bunker maker says global fears, luxury, and celebrity buzz are fueling demand

For others, it is increasingly being treated as just another high-end home upgrade.

Fresh attention is falling on a North Texas bunker factory after a video tour of the operation underscored the company's message that anxiety, affluence, and online intrigue are sending more buyers below ground.

For some customers, the appeal is emergency planning. For others, it is increasingly being treated as just another high-end home upgrade.

What happened?

Shown in reporting by Spectrum News 1, the segment focused on Atlas Survival Shelters in Sulphur Springs, Texas, where Ron Hubbard's company produces everything from small shelters to elaborate underground residences. Hubbard said orders have surged, tying that growth to rising international tensions and to wealthy customers who are taking preparedness more seriously.

Hubbard said the company has "somewhere between 50 and 60 projects under construction right now." During the walkthrough, he identified one unit, saying, "This is our entry level shelter," and said Atlas sells shelters from about $20,000 to roughly $25 million for expansive underground builds.

By 2017, after launching Atlas in 2011, Hubbard had relocated production from California to Texas. He said the business has since added parts sales and development partnerships, especially in rural parts of the state, where some builders now include shelters in new homes — or, as Hubbard said, builders are "making bunkers kind of part of the anatomy of the house."

Why does it matter?

The story sits at the intersection of several forces: consumers reacting to war and uncertainty, luxury housing's ever-growing amenities race, and online attention surrounding well-known bunker names. Hubbard cited buzz around figures including Mark Zuckerberg and Mr. Beast as part of that momentum.

Emergency planning is shifting from a niche survivalist concept into a more mainstream consumer category for some households.

While multimillion-dollar shelters remain far out of reach for most people, the lower end of the market suggests some buyers are treating them less like fantasy compounds and more like a specialized form of home insurance.

Some invest in practical measures such as backup power, food storage, and household emergency kits. Others, especially high-end buyers, appear willing to pay for full underground living spaces outfitted with many of the comforts of a traditional home.

What are people saying?

Hubbard described the company's growth in blunt terms. "We really control 90+ percent of the market," he said, presenting Atlas as a dominant player in the bunker business, according to Spectrum News.

He said the top end of the market can look more like an underground house than a bare shelter. "And inside, they got a movie theater, they got extra bedrooms, a full bathroom, a kitchen," Hubbard said.

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