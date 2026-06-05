Luxury apocalypse bunker residents are already turning on each other over sewage dogs and gunfire

The development was pitched as a "five-star" bunker community, but the reality residents describe appears far less polished.

A luxury apocalypse bunker community in rural South Dakota was marketed as a polished escape from nuclear war, pandemics, and societal collapse. Instead, it is drawing attention for a much more familiar kind of disaster: neighbors fighting over sewage, off-leash dogs, and gunfire.

What happened?

A Wall Street Journal report on Vivos xPoint, a sprawling prepper development in rural South Dakota, centers on that irony. The company said the bunker complex could shelter 1,000 people from a "coming life-extinction event," and properties have been listed for as much as $55,000, plus rent and service fees.

The development was pitched as a "five-star" bunker community, but the reality residents describe appears far less polished.

With occupancy still at around one-third, the Wall Street Journal reported, serious disputes have surfaced. Residents have clashed over septic problems, off-leash dogs, and the condition of the units.

In one especially alarming incident, a resident confronted a contractor who arrived with heavy machinery, then later wounded him in a shooting. The report also noted that a grand jury did not indict the resident because of South Dakota's stand-your-ground law.

A suit brought by more than 100 tenants claimed the units were not being maintained in a livable condition and that promised features such as a gym, restaurant, and general store still had not been completed.

Why does it matter?

The bunker conflict is about shared infrastructure, clear expectations, and basic cooperation, not just steel doors and stockpiled supplies.

The situation also echoes the kinds of power struggles that play out in homeowners associations across the country.

What are people saying?

Tenants involved in the lawsuit accused Vivos of failing to properly maintain the bunkers. Meanwhile, the company continues to market the site as a premium refuge from catastrophe.

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