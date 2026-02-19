Mark Zuckerberg to become Jeff Bezos' neighbor following 'Billionaire Bunker' purchase

"If you ain't paying your fair share in taxes, get … out."

More information about Mark Zuckerberg's purchase of a luxury home in Miami's exclusive "billionaire bunker" has come to light, according to Fortune.

The nickname "billionaire bunker" was admittedly a bit confusing and misleading — it was at least seemingly unrelated to the luxury bunker trend among the ultra-wealthy, for starters.

And as bunkers are defined as having an underground component, Indian Creek Village's proximity to water and high water table make it unsuitable for a basement, much less a bunker.

Technicalities aside, Indian Creek Village — the formal name for the island known as Miami's "billionaire bunker" — is just that, a home to billionaires like Jeff Bezos, Larry Page, and, in the near future, Zuckerberg.

The Palm Beach Post indicated Zuckerberg planned to move in April.

Tech titans' colonization of Indian Creek Village has been a sore spot for locals for myriad reasons, particularly after the enclave's affluent residents leveraged their power to prevail in a dispute with nearby Surfside over sewage.

When news of Zuckerberg's purchase of an island home first broke, media reports unquestioningly attributed the growing concentration of billionaires in Indian Creek Village to a proposed wealth tax in California.

Many of those reports neglected to mention that Bezos began acquiring homes on the island as early as 2023, citing a desire to be closer to his then-fiancée, Lauren Sánchez; the pair married in 2025 in a lavish ceremony in Venice, Italy, flanked by a fleet of private jets.

California's attempt to levy a one-time 5% wealth tax wasn't proposed until October 2025, undermining the narrative that a modest tax was siphoning state revenue sources.

Users on Reddit's r/bayarea weighed in on Zuckerberg's move to Indian Creek Village.

"If you ain't paying your fair share in taxes, get the f*** out. And DO let the door hit you on the way out," one griped.

"I wonder what the contingency plan is for when it inevitably floods due to the climate change that he and his buddies are accelerating," another mused.

