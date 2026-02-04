Officials announce game-changing project that could slash energy costs for millions: 'This is the best possible response'

"We see it [as] absolutely in our national interest."

Ten European countries are joining forces to speed up offshore wind in the North Sea.

According to The Guardian, three years ago, countries located around the North Sea wanted to make it a hub for offshore wind by 2050. This new pact reaffirms that ambition and accelerates the process.

The countries that signed this new pact include Belgium, Denmark, Germany, France, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Norway. The governments have agreed to build five gigawatts of capacity each year between 2031 and 2040.

The initiative will support private sector investments, and 100 companies have signed up to the project to reduce costs and create 91,000 jobs.

In 2025, solar and wind power overtook fossil fuels as the primary energy source in the European Union, accounting for 30% of total energy. This new pact expands on that and is expected to create enough energy equivalent to powering 143 million homes.

Interim chief executive of WindEurope, Malgosia Bartosik, told The Guardian, "This is the best possible response to those who doubt Europe and our drive to deliver energy that is homegrown, secure and affordable."

According to the European Commission, "Onshore wind is now less than half the price of coal."

Offshore wind turbines can capture even stronger winds than onshore ones, making the North Sea an ideal location for the project.

Per National Grid, there are already several wind farms located in the North Sea, including Dogger Bank, which was connected to the grid in 2023, and Hornsea 1 and Hornsea 2.

The North Sea's consistent high winds and shallow waters make this location so ripe for wind farms.

The UK, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands plan to share the cost and planning of these offshore wind projects.

During the pact signing, U.K. energy secretary Ed Miliband said, "We see it [as] absolutely in our national interest to not only pursue clean energy domestically at home, but to work with our European allies and friends on delivering it across the North Sea."

