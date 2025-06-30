Lawmakers finalize controversial energy rule that would have major effects on utility bills: 'Bad for all'

There's less urgency for Duke Energy to phase out polluting fuels.

North Carolina lawmakers have voted to roll back a key pollution-reduction target that was once hailed as a major step toward a cleaner, more affordable energy future. The move could significantly delay the state's transition away from dirty energy sources — and shift billions in costs to everyday residents.

What's happening?

On June 20, the North Carolina General Assembly passed a bill eliminating the 2030 benchmark to reduce power plant pollution by 70% from 2005 levels, according to The Daily Reflector. That goal was part of a landmark 2021 bipartisan law aimed at driving the state toward cleaner, more reliable energy.

Supporters of the new bill, including Duke Energy and several Republican legislators, argue that removing the target gives the utility more flexibility to build projects — like nuclear and gas plants — at a slower, less expensive pace. The bill also allows Duke to start charging customers for those plants while they're still under construction.

But critics say the rollback undermines progress, delays the clean energy transition, and sticks residents with higher bills in the long run. "This bill is bad for all North Carolinians, whether they're Duke Energy customers or simply people who want to breathe clean air," said Chris Herndon, director of the North Carolina Sierra Club, per the Reflector.

Why is this concerning?

Without the 2030 deadline, there's less urgency for Duke Energy to phase out polluting fuels and invest in more affordable, cleaner energy sources like wind and solar. Experts warn that the longer this transition is delayed, the more vulnerable people become to rising utility costs and the health impacts of dirty air.

The North Carolina Utilities Commission had already pushed the 2030 deadline back by four years, citing feasibility concerns. But this bill erases the target entirely — and with it, a key motivator to keep energy costs down and pollution in check. While supporters estimate this could save $13 billion over 25 years, that number is based on unpredictable factors like future fuel prices and construction costs.

Critics also worry the bill allows Duke to recover costs from customers even if expensive projects never get completed — adding risk without much reward for residents.

What's being done about it?

The bill is now on Gov. Josh Stein's desk. The Democrat has voiced concerns about the measure but hasn't confirmed whether he will veto it. Even if he does, lawmakers may have the votes to override him.

Still, there's power in local action. Residents can support clean energy by joining community solar programs, upgrading home energy systems through Inflation Reduction Act incentives, and backing local leaders who prioritize affordable, less polluting power.

Because while the law may change, the need for healthier, more reliable energy doesn't.

