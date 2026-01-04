Shopper perplexed by bizarre product on store shelf: 'Exactly the opposite of what would make sense'

Companies often advertise eco-friendly products and packaging, but the labels don't always reflect their claims, and greenwashing is prevalent across industries.

One shopper discovered this after purchasing a card game wrapped in plastic, leaving them perplexed.

What happened?

In the r/CrappyDesign subreddit, the user posted a photo of the game showing the label "No Plastic," along with an image next to it revealing the plastic-wrapped cards.

"Box for card game says 'No Plastic' when the contents are clearly wrapped in plastic," the user wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Commenters were shocked at the blatant deceptive marketing and bizarre packaging choice.

"It's exactly the opposite of what would make sense," one person said. "No plastic in the game pieces that you're actually going to use, only throw-away plastic in the packaging."

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Another user thought the packaging wasn't plastic after all, which would be the best scenario.

"It could be cellophane," they said. "It looks the same until bent, but is biodegradable as it's basically transparent smooth paper."

Why is plastic waste concerning?

Millions of pounds of plastic are manufactured each year, and most of it ends up in either landfills or the environment.

In fact, Our World in Data reported that nearly 500 million tons are produced annually, with 1.1 to 2.2 million entering the world's oceans.

Unfortunately, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, only about 9% of the material is recycled, while data shared by Beyond Plastics indicates that the United States recycles only 5%.

The more companies use plastic in packaging and products, the greater the risk of pollution to oceans and other natural areas.

Animals may become injured or entangled in plastic, and millions of them die each year from the impacts. Plastic also contains harmful chemicals that may leach into soil and waterways, disrupting the delicate balance of ecosystems.

Are companies doing anything about this?

It's unknown which company manufactures the cards, but plenty of others have made sustainable changes to help both their bottom lines and the planet.

For example, L'Oréal launched a beauty product recycling platform to make it easier for consumers to understand how to properly sort and recycle common materials found in products such as glass jars and aerosols.

Major grocers across Europe have also committed to eco-friendly packaging on products such as grapes, which are often packaged in thin plastic that contains petroleum.

How can I reduce plastic use?

With so many sustainable products on the market, it's never been easier to cut back on plastic consumption and benefit the planet.

Easy ways to make the transition include switching to reusable water bottles, canvas grocery bags, and silicone food containers instead of plastic.

If you make even one change, that can create a positive impact, and others in your life may be inspired to follow.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.