L'Oréal launches new initiative to solve pressing issue in beauty industry: 'We're proud to support companies that share our purpose'

by Christine Dulion
A new initiative from cosmetic giant L'Oréal is making it easier for consumers to recycle their beauty products. This move could spark similar eco-friendly initiatives by other mainstream brands, helping push the cosmetics industry toward a more sustainable future.

Launched in partnership with waste management nonprofit Ecoembes, the new "Reciclar en belleza" ("Recycle in Beauty") platform gives users in Spain simple, practical information about how to sort and recycle common beauty packaging like aerosols, glass jars, and plastic bottles

As reported by Packaging Europe, it's part of a growing effort to reduce beauty-related waste and promote the circular economy, where materials are reused or recycled instead of tossed in the trash.

Knowing how to recycle can be tricky because of the rules for different materials. The confusion often sends perfectly recyclable items to landfills, unnecessarily contributing to waste and harmful pollution. So this kind of solution-oriented program is a welcome step forward in an industry that still generates a lot of plastic waste — an estimated 120 billion pieces of packaging a year, according to 4Ocean.

While it recently fell short of its 2025 sustainability goals, L'Oréal has set big targets for 2030. One goal is for 100% of its packaging to be either refillable, reusable, recyclable, or compostable, and rely entirely on recycled or bio-based sources. The company reports that around 75% of its plastic containers come from recycled materials. 

Initiatives like refillable cosmetics packaging and empty packaging take-back campaigns are helping both consumers and brands clean up their beauty routines. By helping people make informed choices and setting new industry benchmarks, L'Oréal's initiative shows how even small everyday actions can contribute toward a cleaner, cooler planet for us all.

"Initiatives like 'Recycle in Beauty' are an example of how, alongside committed companies like L'Oréal Groupe, we can bring packaging recycling into people's everyday lives through an educational and transformative approach," said Nieves Rey, director of communication and marketing at Ecoembes. "We're proud to support companies that share our purpose of working toward a waste-free future."

