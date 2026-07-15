Nissan recalls nearly 4,000 2026 Leaf EVs after Consumer Reports finds infant seat belt flaw

The issue can leave the base too loose, which raises the chance of injury in a crash.

Nearly 4,000 model-year 2026 Nissan Leaf electric vehicles are being recalled after Consumer Reports testing identified a safety concern.

The issue involves how a rear seat belt may function when it is used to secure an infant car seat base.

What happened?

The Consumer Reports team found the problem while conducting rear-seat safety testing on a 2026 Leaf that the outlet had bought for evaluation.

The publication said the belt may not stay locked during installation of an infant car seat base and can loosen unexpectedly when someone pulls on it to get a tighter fit.

That can leave the base too loose, which raises the chance of injury in a crash. Consumer Reports added that Nissan said adult occupants are not affected and that the Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children system, known as LATCH, is not part of the problem.

After Consumer Reports shared the findings with Nissan, the company carried out its own evaluation and determined that certain seat belt assemblies failed to meet federal motor vehicle safety requirements for child-seat installation.

Nissan linked the defect to a manufacturing mistake by a supplier and then launched a voluntary safety recall, the outlet said.

Consumer Reports said the action covers almost 4,000 model-year 2026 Leaf EVs. Nissan also told the publication it is unaware of any crashes or injuries connected to the issue.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall number is 26V425, and Nissan's internal recall number is R26A7.

Why does it matter?

Just this year, there have been a number of car safety recalls covering anything from vehicle software to parking systems.

For drivers considering buying an electric vehicle, this issue is tied to a specific component and not to EV technology itself.

In general, EVs can help owners save money on fuel costs and reduce routine maintenance, since they do not require oil changes and have fewer parts that regularly wear out.

What's being done?

Nissan plans to fix the issue by replacing the affected seat belt assemblies at no cost, Consumer Reports said. The company expects repairs to be ready this winter, and owners will first get a recall notice followed by another notice when dealerships can complete the work.

Before that repair is available, Consumer Reports advised owners to use the lower anchors for infant seat bases when they can, or to place the base in the center seat and secure it with the vehicle belt.

Owners can also check their recall status through Nissan or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and watch for mailed notifications.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.