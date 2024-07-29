Here's all the unexpected places your old Nikes might appear

It all began in Oregon in 1992, when a couple of Nike employees wanted to find a way to recycle old shoe materials.

If you've ever wondered what happens to your old Nikes, you don't have to look far. You might find parts of your sneaks in basketball court flooring, office carpet padding, and, we kid you not, beer coozies — all thanks to Nike's global recycling program called Nike Grind. What began as a grassroots initiative has celebrated its 30th anniversary, and it's not stopping there: The footwear giant's commitment to innovation and sustainability is benefiting communities in surprising ways.

What's happening?

It all began in Oregon in 1992, when a couple of Nike employees wanted to find a way to recycle old shoe materials. After some experimentation (and a torched dryer), they came up with the first proprietary "Nike Grind" machine that breaks down leather, foam, and textiles from consumers' old shoes (as well as manufacturing scraps) into tiny pieces, which can then be repurposed into other products. (More on that in a sec.)

Now, three decades after launching, Nike's program is a global endeavor, from Wilsonville, Oregon, to Guangzhou, China.

Why is Nike Grind important?

Circular programs like Nike Grind are crucial to helping combat our changing climate because they help keep products in circulation, instead of being tossed in landfills. In this case, Nike Grind and its external partners are turning shoe scraps into practical necessities, safety tools, and products that make our lives healthier and more fulfilling. That includes walkways and playgrounds, acoustic ceilings, anti-slip tape, and iPhone accessories. Not to mention pet toys, too.

The circular initiative even helps people stretch their creative muscles. Nike states that 70% of customers shopping for customizable Dunk Lows are choosing the "regrind" outsoles — which contain between 3% and 15% Nike Grind rubber, depending on the color scheme.

Moreover, the brand's forward-thinking vision is helping move our planet toward a less polluted future. By one industry estimate, 22 billion shoes are discarded every year, so any opportunity to turn those discarded kicks into other products is a welcome idea. In fact, the Grind program has recycled more than 140 million pounds of footwear materials in the past 30 years.

What's Nike's overall sustainability plan?

Nike is no stranger to the idea that sustainable products and programs make for good business strategies. For example, not too long ago, Nike launched the Flyknit shoe line, which features an innovative design that reduces weight and waste with a single woven upper — for cleats, sneakers, basketball shoes, and more. The line has become a billion-dollar-plus success story with minimal environmental impact.

And on a larger scale, Nike is also transitioning all its facilities to 100% renewable energy, improving operational efficiency, increasing its usage of environmentally friendly materials in products, and reducing packaging waste. For example, when Nike got rid of toe stuffing in 42% of its shoes in 2023, it eliminated more than 4 million pounds of packaging waste.

Programs like Nike Forward (which streamlines production) and Space Hippie (which recycles and reimagines trash into stylish designs) are also helping move the needle.

Bottom line: Nike Grind's decades-long success and continued growth is a testament to how recycling innovation can benefit our communities. Plus, the program highlights the innovation that's possible as the fashion sector works toward a cleaner, and still stylish, future.

