  • Outdoors Outdoors

Woman shocks internet with photos of megayacht next to one of the world's largest cruise ships: 'I'm so disgusted'

"Who needs that?"

by Alyssa Ochs
"Who needs that?"

Photo Credit: TikTok

Walmart heiress Nancy Walton Laurie's private yacht is on par with the size of Carnival's largest cruise ships. 

Drea Dirt (@thedirtytorso) shared a TikTok video about her encounter with the billionaire's yacht while on a commercial cruise vacation.

@thedirtytorso #stitch with @johnnidasani i just woke up so dont mind my crustiness #greenscreen #waltonfamily #megayacht #eattherich ♬ original sound - drea dirt

The video explains that the megayacht is worth around $300 million, is 361 feet long, and has more marble and stone than any other yacht. 

Drea's cruise ship docked next to the yacht in the Virgin Islands. She discusses how insanely large the yacht looked compared to Carnival's largest cruise ship, which holds around 6,500 people. 

When she went on an excursion, she learned that the yacht takes a week to fuel up and that doing so costs hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"In comparison to some of the other yachts that were docked over there, it was just kind of disgusting," Drea said

Watch now: Netflix chef and bestselling author talks about why she's in love with new cooking technique

Enormous yachts owned by the ultrawealthy are problematic for many reasons. 

They are the epitome of overconsumption, waste, and showy displays of disturbing income disparities. Megayachts also have a significant pollution footprint and can release 1,500 times more pollution than a standard car. 

Commercial cruise ships are equally questionable as major waste and pollution generators. However, they carry thousands of people per journey. 

Do you think America has a plastic waste problem?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas 🫤

Not really 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

In contrast, luxury yachts often only have a few people on board while they burn dirty energy, deplete natural resources, and impact our steadily warming climate. 

Fortunately, innovative companies are developing more sustainable yachts to appease wealthy individuals' desires to explore the open seas. For example, Austria's Silent Yachts produces solar-powered luxury ships that minimize yachters' environmental impacts.

However, a more sustainable way to travel is to avoid yachts and cruise ships altogether and choose eco-friendly destinations close to home. You can make travel even more planet-friendly by going somewhere by electric car or other low-impact options

Drea's followers were appalled by the yacht and shared their opinions about extreme wealth and excess in the comment section.

"I'm so disgusted," one TikTok user wrote.

"Who needs that?" another wondered.

Someone else shared, "Everyday, I'm more & more fed up with the world we live in."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This nonprofit's tools will break it down

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x