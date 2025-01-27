Woman shocks internet with photos of megayacht next to one of the world's largest cruise ships: 'I'm so disgusted'

"Who needs that?"

Walmart heiress Nancy Walton Laurie's private yacht is on par with the size of Carnival's largest cruise ships.

Drea Dirt (@thedirtytorso) shared a TikTok video about her encounter with the billionaire's yacht while on a commercial cruise vacation.

The video explains that the megayacht is worth around $300 million, is 361 feet long, and has more marble and stone than any other yacht.

Drea's cruise ship docked next to the yacht in the Virgin Islands. She discusses how insanely large the yacht looked compared to Carnival's largest cruise ship, which holds around 6,500 people.

When she went on an excursion, she learned that the yacht takes a week to fuel up and that doing so costs hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"In comparison to some of the other yachts that were docked over there, it was just kind of disgusting," Drea said.

Enormous yachts owned by the ultrawealthy are problematic for many reasons.

They are the epitome of overconsumption, waste, and showy displays of disturbing income disparities. Megayachts also have a significant pollution footprint and can release 1,500 times more pollution than a standard car.

Commercial cruise ships are equally questionable as major waste and pollution generators. However, they carry thousands of people per journey.

In contrast, luxury yachts often only have a few people on board while they burn dirty energy, deplete natural resources, and impact our steadily warming climate.

Fortunately, innovative companies are developing more sustainable yachts to appease wealthy individuals' desires to explore the open seas. For example, Austria's Silent Yachts produces solar-powered luxury ships that minimize yachters' environmental impacts.

However, a more sustainable way to travel is to avoid yachts and cruise ships altogether and choose eco-friendly destinations close to home. You can make travel even more planet-friendly by going somewhere by electric car or other low-impact options.

Drea's followers were appalled by the yacht and shared their opinions about extreme wealth and excess in the comment section.

"I'm so disgusted," one TikTok user wrote.

"Who needs that?" another wondered.

Someone else shared, "Everyday, I'm more & more fed up with the world we live in."

